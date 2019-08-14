2019 Audi e-tron earns Institute’s highest award

The 2019 Audi e-tron, a large SUV, is the first battery-electric vehicle to earn a 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

The e-tron, introduced for the 2019 model year, is a plug-in battery-electric vehicle with no gasoline or diesel engine to help power the car. The e-tron fulfills the criteria to earn a TOP SAFETY PICK+ award with standard equipment. To qualify for the award, a vehicle must earn good ratings in six crashworthiness evaluations, as well as an advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention and a good headlight rating.

The e-tron performed well in crashworthiness testing, earning good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests.

The SUV’s standard front crash prevention system rates superior in IIHS track tests. It avoided a collision in the 25-mph test and reduced its impact speed by an average of 11 mph in the 12-mph test. Its forward collision warning component meets National Highway Traffic Safety Administration criteria.

The e-tron’s only available headlights — static LEDs with high-beam assist — earn a good rating. High-beam assist is a system that automatically switches between high beams and low beams, depending on the presence of other vehicles.

SOURCE: IIHS