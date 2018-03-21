2019 Audi A6 makes US debut at NYIAS

The all-new 2019 Audi A6 will make its U.S. debut at the New York International Auto Show. Representing driving intelligence progressed, the A6 delivers the latest in innovative technologies including benchmark infotainment and digital solutions, and a better driving experience through improved comfort and handling.

Benchmark infotainment

The A6 features the revolutionary infotainment system that debuted in the all-new A8 and the A7. The all-new MMI touch response® replaces the rotary dial and the conventional buttons and controls of the previous model with two large, high-resolution touch displays. The MMI touch response operating system lets the user arrange the location of central vehicle functions using a drag-and-drop technique, making it as intuitive to use as a smartphone. Up to 32 shortcut buttons can be stored, allowing drivers to customize their preferences.

Natural-language control turns the A6 into a more intelligent travel assistant. Drivers can speak requests such as, “I’m cold,” to which the A6 will intuitively respond with, “What temperature would you like to set the cabin to?” The A6 processes questions and commands through onboard stored data and detailed information from the cloud, with MMI navigation plus.

Advanced connectivity solutions

The A6 offers an extensive suite of connectivity solutions for added convenience and personalization. The latest MMI navigation plus includes a self-learning function that generates search suggestions based on frequently driven routes. The route guidance can also factor in traffic conditions throughout the region with data collected by the online servers run by HERE.

Audi Connect packages the applications that help connect the vehicle with the internet, the owner and the surrounding infrastructure (active subscription required). Launching later this year, the new myAudi app will offer A6 owners access to even more digital services through their compatible smartphone, including myAudi Navigation. This time-saving function becomes a personal mobility manager, where a route started on a smartphone, continued in the on-board system upon entering the vehicle and then passed back to the smartphone to guide the occupant to their next destination – by foot or public transport.

Infotainment features such as internet radio streaming and Amazon Music are also accessible through the MMI via the Audi Connect mobile application.

Driving dynamics

The A6 sedan is noticeably more dynamic than the outgoing model, thanks to innovative suspension solutions. The standard progressive steering becomes even more direct as the steering angle increases. A new damping system provides more precise feedback from the road, allowing for an agile driving experience around town and a more comfortable ride for long distances and on the highway.

The all-new V6 turbocharged engine delivers smooth power and performance paired with a new standard 48-volt mild-hybrid technology that supports the TFSI engine and functions as the main vehicle electrical system to provide enhanced efficiency.

Refined design

As with the all-new A8 and A7, the A6 is an expression of the new era of design language that Audi introduced with the prologue study. With large surfaces, sculpted edges and striking lines, the business sedan conveys its character of high tech and sophistication.

From the side, three distinctive lines reduce the visual height of the A6; the pronounced wheel arches emphasize the vehicle’s quattro DNA, the roof line, which tapers into the flat C-pillars, characterizes the silhouette and the short trunk lid ends in a curved edge for optimized aerodynamics.

The interior of the A6 is larger than the outgoing model with more headroom and shoulder room in both the front and rear and more legroom in the rear. The cargo area can be accessed by the hands-free trunk release with a simple kicking motion under the rear of the vehicle.

