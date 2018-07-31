2019 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid Pricing and EPA Data Model / Trim Transmission MSRP1 MSRP2 Including $995 Destination Charge EPA Mileage Rating3

City/Hwy/Combined MDX Sport Hybrid (SH-AWD) with Technology Package 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission $52,800 $53,795 26 / 27 / 27 MDX Sport Hybrid (SH-AWD) with Advance Package 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission $59,550 $60,545 26 / 27 / 27

1Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) excluding tax, license, registration, $995 destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary

2MSRP plus $995 destination charge, excluding tax, license, registration and options. Dealer prices may vary.

3Based on 2019 EPA mileage ratings; Use for comparison purposes only; Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, battery pack age/condition, and other factors.

