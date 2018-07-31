|2019 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid Pricing and EPA Data
|Model / Trim
|Transmission
|MSRP1
|MSRP2 Including $995 Destination Charge
|EPA Mileage Rating3
City/Hwy/Combined
|MDX Sport Hybrid (SH-AWD) with Technology Package
|7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission
|$52,800
|$53,795
|26 / 27 / 27
|MDX Sport Hybrid (SH-AWD) with Advance Package
|7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission
|$59,550
|$60,545
|26 / 27 / 27
1Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) excluding tax, license, registration, $995 destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary
2MSRP plus $995 destination charge, excluding tax, license, registration and options. Dealer prices may vary.
3Based on 2019 EPA mileage ratings; Use for comparison purposes only; Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, battery pack age/condition, and other factors.
