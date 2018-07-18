2019 Acura MDX Arrives with luxury and performance upgrades plus first a-spec variant

The 2019 Acura MDX arrives in dealerships today boasting upgraded interior fitment, new available premium exterior colors, drivability and dynamics enhancements, and an A-Spec sport appearance package. The 2019 MDX with standard AcuraWatch® technology and available Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) carries a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP1) of $44,300 (excluding $995 destination and handling) while the new MDX A-Spec starts at $54,800 with standard SH-AWD®. The 2019 MDX lineup will be further strengthened by the arrival of the 2019 MDX Sport Hybrid, going on-sale next month.

With nearly a million units sold since its inception, the MDX is the best-selling three-row luxury SUV of all time2. It is the only three-row luxury SUV in segment with six straight years of more than 50,000 sales3, and is the #1 retail-selling three-row model in segment year-to-date4.

Interior and Exterior – More Luxury, More Choices

Building on a major design refresh in 2017 and key technology updates in 2018, the 2019 Acura MDX comes with new interior enhancements designed to up the luxury quotient. New features include available authentic Desert Olive Ash wood trim, high-contrast seat and door panel stitching, and contrasting front seat side garnishes. Driver and front passenger seats now feature standard 4-way power lumbar adjustments, while the Technology and Entertainment packages receive an updated second-row seat configuration, allowing easy passage to the third row. The MDX with Advance Package adds trim-exclusive matching wood center console trim.

The 2019 MDX expands its color palette to a total of nine options, including a rich new Gunmetal Metallic and four new available premium colors—Majestic Black Pearl, Performance Red Pearl, Canyon Bronze Metallic and the A-Spec-exclusive Apex Blue Pearl.

Newly-designed 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels grace the Advance Package with a machine finish and Shark Grey accents, gaining a half-inch in width (up from 8.0 inches) and shod with wider 265/45-series tires (up from 245/50). MDXs with the Advance Package also gain body-color lower garnishes.

A-Spec Variant Joins MDX

For the 2019 model, MDX adds an all-new A-Spec sport appearance variant. Available exclusively with Acura’s torque-vectoring Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®), A-Spec features a more athletic stance highlighted by exclusive half-inch wider 20-inch Shark Grey aluminum alloy wheels wrapped in low profile 265/45-series tires. An aggressive new front fascia, body-color lower sills, larger-diameter exhaust finishers, as well as gloss-black and dark chrome trim for the headlights, grille, window surround and rear tailgate spoiler further distinguish the MDX A-Spec.

Interior enhancements feature sport seats trimmed in rich red or black leather with black Alcantara™ inserts, high-contrast stitching, unique A-Spec gauges, sport pedals, Alcantara door inserts, gloss-black trim, a thicker-rimmed A-Spec-badged steering wheel with paddle shifters, and an exclusive A-Spec door step garnish.

Performance, Ride and Handling Refined

The 2019 MDX with Advance package is now available with Acura’s Active Damper System (ADS), previously available only on the MDX Sport Hybrid, offering both ride comfort and handling advantages while further expanding the dynamic “range” of the driver-selectable Integrated Dynamics System.

The responsive 3.5-liter direct-injected i-VTEC® 24-valve V6 engine continues to power MDX with 290 peak horsepower (SAE net) and 267 lb.-ft. peak torque (SAE net), in either standard front-wheel drive configuration, or the available SH-AWD® system. SH-AWD® delivers up to 70 percent of engine torque to the rear wheels and the ability to distribute up to 100 percent of that torque between the left and right rear wheels to optimize available traction and sharpen steering and handling response.

The 2019 model year also brings significant drivability enhancements to MDX. Its 9-speed automatic transmission gains a smoother, more fluid acceleration feel in normal driving by prioritizing second-gear starts. When demand is higher in conditions such as full-throttle acceleration, certain uphill and towing situations, and when S-mode is selected, first gear starts are then prioritized for maximum available acceleration and pulling power.

Further drivability refinements are realized via an upgraded Idle Stop feature that is now standard across the MDX lineup for 2019. System enhancements shorten engine re-start response and operational smoothness via a new brake pressure trigger and software upgrades, resulting in a more natural, seamless feel.

The 2019 MDX with front-wheel drive has an EPA fuel economy rating of 20/27/23 mpg (city/highway/combined)5, A-Spec is rated at 19/25/21, and all other models with SH-AWD® have an EPA rating of 19/26/22 mpg (city/highway/combined)2.

Standard Safety and Driver-Assistive Technology

All 2019 MDX trims will come standard with the AcuraWatch™ suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies, including Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keeping Assist (LKAS), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, and Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW).

In addition to AcuraWatch technology, all MDX’s boast a comprehensive array of active and passive safety features, including Acura’s Advance Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure, advanced front, side, and side-curtain airbags, front pre-tensioning seatbelts, 4-channel anti-lock brakes with Electronic Brake Distribution, Vehicle Stability Assist™ (VSA®) with traction control, and Tire Pressure Monitoring System.

2019 MDX Pricing and EPA Fuel Economy Ratings

Trim MSRP6 MSRP6

Including $995 Destination Charge EPA MPG Rating

(city/highway/combined)5 MDX (FWD) $44,300 $45,295 20/27/23 MDX (FWD) with Technology Package $49,300 $50,295 20/27/23 MDX (FWD) with Technology & Entertainment Packages $51,300 $52,295 20/27/23 MDX (FWD) with Advance Package $56,050 $57,045 20/27/23 MDX (FWD) with Advance & Entertainment Packages $58,050 $59,045 20/27/23 MDX (SH-AWD) $46,300 $47,295 19/26/22 MDX (SH-AWD) with Technology Package $51,300 $52,295 19/26/22 MDX (SH-AWD) with Technology & Entertainment Packages $53,300 $54,295 19/26/22 MDX A-Spec (SH-AWD) $54,800 $55,795 19/25/21 MDX (SH-AWD) with Advance Package $58,050 $59,045 19/26/22 MDX (SH-AWD) with Advance & Entertainment Packages $60,050 $61,045 19/26/22 MDX Sport Hybrid TBA ← ←

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance, representing the original values of the Acura brand – a commitment to evocative styling, high performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability.

The Acura lineup features six distinctive models – the RLX premium, luxury sedan, the TLX performance luxury sedan, the ILX sport sedan, the five-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, the seven-passenger Acura MDX, America’s all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV and the next-generation, electrified NSX supercar as a new and pinnacle expression of Acura Precision Crafted Performance.

Five of the six models in the Acura lineup are made exclusively in central Ohio, using domestic and globally-sourced parts, including the ILX and TLX luxury sports sedans (Marysville Auto Plant), the RDX and MDX luxury SUVs (East Liberty Auto Plant) and the Acura NSX supercar, which is built to order at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.

For More Information

Additional media information including pricing, features & specifications and high-resolution photography is available at AcuraNews.com. Consumer information is available at Acura.com. Follow Acura on social media at Acura.us/SocialChannels.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.