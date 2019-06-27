2018 sustainability report details GM’s drive for safer, better, more sustainable personal mobility

General Motors Co. today released “Transformation in Progress,” its ninth annual sustainability report to update employees, investors, policymakers, advocacy groups and customers on the aggressive moves the company made in 2018 to achieve its vision of a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion. The report also extensively covers GM’s drive to build a world-class, inclusive and customer-focused culture with strong corporate governance and transparency.

“For years, we have said that the auto industry is experiencing more change today than in the past 50 years. That pace of change is only accelerating,” said Mary Barra, General Motors chairman and CEO. “With the right team, technology, resources and scale to achieve our vision, I believe the only thing that can stop us is not acting quickly enough. Disruption creates uncertainty, but it also creates vast possibilities that will lead to a better world.”

Results from the 2018 report include:

GM reduced its manufacturing carbon intensity since 2010 — three years ahead of its goal. GM set a new goal to reduce emissions by 31% by 2030 compared to a 2010 baseline, consistent with the level of decarbonization required by science-based methodology.

Renewable energy powers 20% of GM’s electricity needs today and will power 100% by 2050.

Cars being tested by Cruise, GM’s self-driving, ride-hailing subsidiary, drove 3.5 times more miles in 2018 than in 2017. That underscores the tremendous progress the company is making toward the commercial introduction of self-driving cars — a key part of its zero-crashes vision. Cruise secured commitments for more than $5 billion of external investment, demonstrating the high level of confidence in its vision.

Cadillac will be GM’s lead brand for electrification technologies, and the company will double its engineering resources focused on EV and AV programs in the next two years.

GM is the first automotive company to commit to the future of sourcing sustainable natural rubber for tires to mitigate deforestation and its effects on climate change.

Chevrolet debuted an industry-first Buckle to Drive feature in the 2020 Traverse to help young drivers develop safe driving habits by reminding them to buckle up every time they get behind the wheel.

GM supported initiatives promoting STEM education, vehicle and road safety and community development via grant funding in 28 states, serving 1.4 million individuals.

GM ranks 14th and industry-highest on the JUST 100, a ranking of companies whose business behaviors align with priorities of the American public in environment, social and ethical factors.

GM ranks first worldwide on Equileap’s 2018 Gender Equality in the Workplace.

GM is the fourth most transparent S&P 500 company for ESG disclosure as evaluated by HIP Investor.

SOURCE: GM