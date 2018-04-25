2018 Nissan Micra wins Car of the Year at Firstcar Awards

The Nissan Micra has won the ‘Car of the Year’ accolade at the inaugural 2018 FirstCar awards. Micra has historically been a popular choice of car for learner and first time drivers due to its affordable pricing and compact practicality. The Nissan Micra is packed with technology and powered by a range of efficient and responsive engines to inspire a confident and fun drive, making it a great choice for anyone starting their driving career.

FirstCar aims to encourage learner drivers while they prepare for their driving test and supports young drivers to make informed decisions after they gain their licence. With road-safety education at the forefront of the agenda for FirstCar, Micra delivers plenty of safety equipment and driver aids such as Intelligent Emergency Braking with pedestrian recognition, Intelligent Lane Intervention, Lane Departure Warning and High Beam Assist as standard.

David Motton, FirstCar editor and chairman of the judging panel, said: “You couldn’t want for a better first car than the Micra. With low insurance group ratings and a range of efficient engines, the Nissan is affordable to run. It’s also equipped with the kind of safety features you’d expect of a much bigger and more expensive car. It’s not just a safe and sensible choice. With a huge range of interior and exterior finishes, new drivers can really express themselves when specifying the car.”

Alex Smith, Managing Director of Nissan GB commented, “The Micra clearly ticks plenty of boxes for learner and young drivers. With advanced driver assistance systems as standard, over 100 personalisation combinations, the unique BOSE Personal sound system and low tax and fuel costs, it’s clear why Micra has been and will continue to be a logical and fun choice for younger drivers.”

With emissions as low as 85g/km, fuel economy of up to 88.3 mpg and prices starting from £12,400, the new Micra is unsurprisingly popular with younger drivers and represents a perfect balance of urban performance and low running costs.

