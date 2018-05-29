2018 Kia Soul named to Kelley Blue Book’s 10 Coolest Cars Under $20,000 list

On the heels of Soul sales crossing the one million threshold in the United States since going on sale in 2009, Kia’s funky urban passenger vehicle has been named to Kelley Blue Book’s 10 Coolest Cars list for the seventh year in a row. Soul continues to stand out from the crowd with a unique combination of style, versatility and a long list of standard features.

“Soul’s fun and funky personality continues to shine as reflected by being named to Kelley Blue Book’s Coolest Cars list for the seventh consecutive year,” said Orth Hedrick, vice president, product planning, Kia Motors America. “The versatile hatchback continues to provide consumers with a fun-to-own vehicle equipped with many convenience features.”

With a specific focus on “fun to drive and fun to own,” the editors at Kelley Blue Book’s KBB.com created a list of the top 10 coolest cars. Now in its 15th year, the annual list is gathered to prove it’s possible to find a dynamic and less expensive vehicle that still turns heads. Each vehicle must be available for purchase starting at $20,0001 or less, using Kelley Blue Book’s exclusive Fair Purchase Price.

“Unmistakable styling, with a youthful demeanor, makes the Kia Soul a standout,” said Michael Harley, executive editor for Kelley Blue Book. “The Soul’s long list of standard features and practical utility are sure to please, while its excitement factor is increased by a rainbow of available exterior colors – check out bright green Alien 2. This is how you do automotive coolness.”

The 2018 Kia Soul enters its fifth model year as a carryover with minor enhancements. Kia’s iconic urban passenger vehicle offers a fun, funky and functional approach to everyday driving. The 2018 model focuses on expanding the availability of UVO2 across the model range, adding the innovative infotainment system to the Base Convenience Package as well as to Soul Plus as standard equipment. The Soul Plus Primo Package now adds Smart Cruise Control (SCC)3 and Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB).3 The new Soul Plus Primo “Lit” Package includes HID headlights and LED positioning lights to enhance Soul’s on-road presence.

* The Sorento and Optima GDI (EX, SX & Limited and certain LX Trims only) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Vehicles appearing on Kelley Blue Book’s 2018 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000 list were available for less than $20,000 according to regional Kelley Blue Book Fair Purchase Prices as of May 9, 2018. 2 Purchase/lease of a new 2018 Kia Soul vehicle with UVO eServices includes a complimentary 5 year subscription starting from new vehicle retail sale/lease date as recorded by the dealer. After expiration of such period, you will no longer be able to access or use UVO eServices. For applicable full terms, see the UVO Privacy Policy (available at https://www.myuvo.com/legal/privacy-policy.shtml) and Terms of Service (available at https://www.myuvo.com/legal/terms-of-service.shtml). 3 These systems are not substitutes for proper and safe driving, and may not detect all objects in front of the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

