2018 Ignis and Vitara special editions from Suzuki

Suzuki GB PLC is very pleased to announce Special Edition models of Ignis and Vitara that are now on sale. The two new models are Ignis Adventure and Vitara Kuro which makes a return to the UK range following a very successful limited production run in 2017.

Ignis Adventure is based on the SZ-T and adds a selection of the most popular and distinctive personalisation options available. SZ-T standard specification includes rear view camera, 16-inch alloy wheels, roof rails and individually sliding rear seats and Adventure adds a further specification of rear spoiler, side mouldings, front and rear skid plates, coloured front grille centre bar, side decal set and colour keyed front fog lamp bezels.

The added value of these personalisation options is £1,900 and with Adventure priced at £13,999 it represents a premium of just £1,000 over the SZ-T. A zero per cent APR PCP (Personal Contract Purchase) agreement is available at just £159 per month over 43 months. This requires a deposit of £2,216 and an optional final payment of £5,105 to keep the car.

A limited number of Adventure models are being produced and four colours are available which are Fervent Red (Solid paint) and Boost Blue Pearl, Pure White Pearl and Super Black Pearl as optional metallic colours at £465.

The Vitara Kuro makes a return to the range through customer demand and a further 1,000 units are now being produced. Based again on the 1.6-litre SZ-T 2WD manual transmission model with auto air conditioning, satellite navigation, Smartphone link audio and rear privacy glass as standard equipment, Kuro offers a unique specification and £1,700 added customer value for a premium of just £750 over the SZ-T.

Kuro offers a very high and unique specification including ‘Misti’ satin black alloy wheels, Black front bumper and side body moulding set, Black door mirrors, Black rear upper spoiler, Black front grille and side trims and Kanji ‘Kuro’ badge. For the interior, the colour design theme continues with Piano Black to dashboard, ventilation trim ring set and centre console trim. A Carbon effect centre analogue clock is also included as standard.

Kuro is available in four colours which are Superior White as a solid colour and Cosmic Black, Galactic Grey and Silky Silver as optional metallic colours available at £500.

Vitara Kuro is also available with zero per cent PCP at a monthly rate of £199 payable over 43 months if an initial deposit of £3,390 is made with a £7,001 final optional payment required to keep the car at the end of the term.

