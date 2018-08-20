2018 Belgian Grand Prix – preview

Battle continues with Round 13 of the 2018 season from the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Toto Talks Belgium

Stat Attack: Belgium and Beyond

After five races in six weeks before the summer break, the shutdown came at just the right time. It gave us the opportunity to recharge a little and return energised for what will certainly be a hard-fought second half. Both the Drivers’ and the Constructors’ Championship are extremely tight and I expect it to be a close battle all the way through to Abu Dhabi.

Our first stop after the summer break is Spa – an historic circuit that has been the venue of some of the most spectacular races in F1 history. Corners like Eau Rouge are known to race fans around the world and the race always attracts a huge and very enthusiastic crowd. From a team’s perspective, the circuit is quite tricky, as it is not easy to find the right set-up for a track that has long straights, considerable changes in elevation and high-speed corners. You want to have enough downforce to be quick through the corners, but at the same time not carry too much drag for the long straights.

It’s very difficult to make any predictions for Spa. If this season has taught us one thing, it’s that there are no clear favourites for specific tracks anymore and that it’s not always the fastest car that wins. Instead, the competitive balance seems to swing back and forth from circuit to circuit. What is clear is that our competitors are pushing extremely hard and put up a very tough fight. So we need to keep our heads down, work hard to eliminate our weaknesses and further build on our strengths, and take the season race by race. 2018 promises to be a season that we will still be talking about in years to come and we can’t wait to get out there and start racing again.

2018 Belgian Grand Prix Timetable Session Local Time (CEST) Brackley (BST) Stuttgart (CEST) Practice 1 Friday 11:00-12:30 10:00-11:30 11:00-12:30 Practice 2 Friday 15:00-16:30 14:00-15:30 15:00-16:30 Practice 3 Saturday 12:00-13:00 11:00-12:00 12:00-13:00 Qualifying Saturday 15:00-16:00 14:00-15:00 15:00-16:00 Race Sunday 15:10-17:10 14:10-16:10 15:10-17:10

Race Records – Mercedes F1 at the Belgian Grand Prix Starts Wins Podium Places Pole Positions Front Row Places Fastest Laps DNF Mercedes 9 4 9 5 9 4 2 Lewis Hamilton 11 3 6 4 7 2 4 Valtteri Bottas 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 MB Power 23 10 24 12 22 7 17

Technical Stats – Season to Date (Barcelona Pre-Season Test 1 to Present) Laps Completed Distance Covered (km) Corners Taken Gear Changes PETRONAS Fuel Injections Mercedes 5,071 24,385 80,442 239,096 202,840,000 Lewis Hamilton 2,483 11,953 39,212 116,858 99,320,000 Valtteri Bottas 2,588 12,431 41,230 122,238 103,520,000 MB Power 14,280 68,451 225,619 668,861 571,200,000

All-Time Records – Silver Arrows in Formula One Starts Wins Podium Places Pole Positions Front Row Places Fastest Laps 1-2 Finishes Front Row Lockouts Mercedes 180 81 168 94 169 60 42 54 Lewis Hamilton 220 67 126 77 125 39 N/A N/A Valtteri Bottas 109 3 27 5 14 6 N/A N/A MB Power 450 167 436 177 349 155 67 89

