2018 Audi Q5 and Q7 earn 5-Star safety rating from NHTSA following New Car Assessment Program testing

The 2018 Audi Q5 and Audi Q7 have been awarded 5-Star Safety Ratings – the highest possible ratings – from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

To achieve a 5-Star Safety Rating, both the Q5 and Q7 were tested under NHTSA’s New Car Assessment Program. The overall score is based on frontal and side crash tests, as well as an evaluation of rollover resistance. Vehicles with a rating of five stars indicate the highest safety rating.

“Having the Q5 and Q7 earn the highest safety rating from NHTSA shows our commitment to make overall crashworthiness and superior driver assistance systems a top priority for our customers,” said Scott Keogh, president, Audi of America.

The 2018 Q5 and Q7 feature driver assistance systems designed to help drivers navigate the road and traffic with increased ease and peace of mind. Standard Audi pre sense® basic can help prepare the vehicle for impact in the case of an impending collision by closing the side windows and panoramic sunroof and pretensioning the front safety belts. Additionally, standard Audi pre sense city helps detects stationary vehicles and pedestrians, and at speeds of up to 52 mph, can initiate full braking when a potential collision is detected. Available Audi pre sense rear helps monitor traffic following the vehicle and takes similar actions to Audi pre sense basic while available Audi side assist provides blind spot monitoring with LED indicators on the exterior mirror housing.

With the NHTSA 5-Star-Rating, the Q5 is the most awarded Audi SUV of the year. The Audi Q5 was named a 2017 Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick, and earned a “superior” rating for front crash prevention when equipped with the available driver assistance package and standard front crash prevention system. In addition, the Q5 was awarded the Kelley Blue Book Best Buy award among all SUVs and Crossovers, the Kelley Blue Book Best Auto Tech Award for luxury brands and The Northwest Automotive Press Association (NWAPA) Best SUV award.

The 2017, the Audi Q7 was also named a Top Safety Pick by the IIHS, earning “good” ratings in all five crashworthiness evaluations. Standard Audi pre sense® front that provides forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking earned the Q7 a “superior” rating in front crash prevention.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.