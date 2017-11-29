2018 Audi A4 allroad named 2017 ALG Residual Value Award recipient in premium midsize segment

The Automotive Lease Guide (ALG) Residual Value Awards are given to vehicles forecasted to retain the highest percentage of their original price after a 36-month period

The Residual Value Awards highlight brand and model strength within specific categories

Audi will receive the ALG Residual Value award at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show

The 2017 Audi A4 allroad has received the Residual Value Award from ALG, the industry benchmark for residual values and depreciation data. The annual awards recognize new vehicles that are forecasted by ALG to retain the highest percentage of their original price after a conventional 36-month period.

ALG Residual Value Award winners are determined through detailed study of the competition in each segment, historical vehicle performance and industry trends. Vehicle quality, production levels relative to demand, pricing, incentives and marketing strategies represent key factors that impact ALG’s residual value forecasts.

“At Audi, our goal is to not only produce vehicles that represent exceptional design, performance and technology; we also want our vehicles to stand the test of time,” said Scott Keogh, president, Audi of America. “Recognition of the A4 allroad with an ALG Residual Value Award further underscores our commitment to these principles.”

The 2018 Audi A4 allroad features a 2.0-liter TFSI® engine and a seven-speed S tronic® dual-clutch automatic transmission that melds efficiency with dynamic shifting for an overall sportier drive. Standard on the A4 allroad is a system of quattro® all-wheel drive with ultra-technology® that is optimized for efficiency. This system allows for intelligent, proactive control of the all-wheel drive system to predictively modify torque as the driver demands or as road conditions require.

The allroad also offers a suite of advanced infotainment functions including the available Audi virtual cockpit and a newly designed infotainment system with standard Audi smartphone interface for compatible devices, which supports Apple CarPlay™ and Google™ Android Auto integration. An available 19-speaker, 755 watt Bang & Olufsen 3D Sound System virtually creates a life-like in-vehicle musical experience. Advanced driver assistance systems such as standard Audi pre sense city® and available adaptive cruise control with stop & go and traffic jam assist help drivers navigate traffic while making their driving experience more enjoyable.

