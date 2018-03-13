2018 Annual General Meeting of Sika AG

ELECTION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

All current members of the Board of Directors, Paul Hälg (Chairman), Urs F. Burkard, Frits van Dijk, Willi K. Leimer, Monika Ribar, Daniel J. Sauter, Ulrich W. Suter, Jürgen Tinggren, and Christoph Tobler, are standing for re‐election.Schenker‐Winkler Holding AG (SWH) proposes that Jacques Bischoff be elected to the Board of Directors of Sika AG as a further representative for SWH and as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sika AG. The Board of Directors recommends by a majority that SWH’s proposals be rejected.