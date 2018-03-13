2018 Annual General Meeting of Sika AG

ELECTION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
All current members of the Board of Directors, Paul Hälg (Chairman), Urs F. Burkard, Frits van Dijk, Willi K. Leimer, Monika Ribar, Daniel J. Sauter, Ulrich W. Suter, Jürgen Tinggren, and Christoph Tobler, are standing for re‐election.Schenker‐Winkler Holding AG (SWH) proposes that Jacques Bischoff be elected to the Board of Directors of Sika AG as a further representative for SWH and as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sika AG. The Board of Directors recommends by a majority that SWH’s proposals be rejected.
SPECIAL EXPERT COMMITTEE
The shareholder group comprising Cascade Investment, L.L.C., Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, Fidelity Worldwide Investment and Threadneedle Investments proposes that the term of office of the Special Experts be extended until the 2022 and that the advance payment to meet the expenses of the Special Expert Committtee be increased to CHF 5 million. The Board of Directors supports this proposal by a majority.
SPECIAL AUDIT
SWH proposes that a special audit be conducted on various questions relating to Monika Ribar’s position on the board of directors of Capoinvest Ltd. and to the benefits paid to the members of the Board of Directors in 2015‐2017. The Board of Directors recommends by a majority that this proposal be rejected.
COMPLETE AGENDA
The complete agenda containing the Board of Directors’ proposals on all items will be sent to holders of registered shares and will be published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce as well as on the website of Sika AG on March 20, 2018.The Annual General Meeting will take place at the Waldmannhalle in Baar. Start: 1.00 p.m., doors open: 12.00 p.m. (noon).