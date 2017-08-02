2017 Mini Countryman earns Top Safety Pick award

he redesigned Mini Countryman, a small car, earns the 2017 TOP SAFETY PICK award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, thanks to good crashworthiness ratings across the board and an optional advanced-rated front crash prevention system.

Like the earlier version of the Countryman, the new one has good ratings in the small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests.

The redesigned car’s optional front crash prevention system earns an advanced rating. In IIHS track tests at 12 and 25 mph, the system mitigated a collision, reducing the impact speed by 7 mph in both tests.

To qualify for the 2017 TOP SAFETY PICK award, a vehicle must have good ratings in all five crashworthiness tests and an available front crash prevention rating that earns an advanced or superior rating.

The Countryman misses the TOP SAFETY PICK+ designation because its available headlights are rated marginal and poor. Good or acceptable headlights are required for the higher award.

