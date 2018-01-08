2017: Groupe PSA looks back over a year focused on growth and performance

2017 in a few minutes…

Opel & Vauxhall joined Groupe PSA and are now focusing on the deployment of “PACE!”, their strategic plan to become profitable, electric and global. With these two brands, Groupe PSA is emerging as European champion.

Meanwhile, the Group’s teams have been rigorously and methodically rolling out its strategic plan for profitable growth: “Push to Pass”.

The worldwide product offensive continued with the Peugeot 3008 (elected European Car of the Year 2017), the Peugeot 5008, Citroën C5 Aircross, Citroën C3 Aircross, Citroën C4 Cactus, the new premium vehicle DS 7 Crossback, and a revamped product offering for light commercial vehicles. And for Opel Vauxhall: the Crossland X, Grandland X and Insignia GSI are worthy of note.

The development of innovative, efficient and useful technologies is on track with a faster shift toward electric technologies, the launch of the AVA (Autonomous Vehicle for All) programme and yet more recognition for the 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbo PureTech, again classed “Engine of the Year” in 2017.

Groupe PSA now operates in every region of the globe and is forging new partnerships worldwide. It has even returned to the United States with the Free2Move mobility brand.

To better serve its customers, the Group is developing online purchasing services and offering 100% immersive services for customers. It has updated its line-up of used vehicles, parts and services and launched the Free2Move app. Its professional customers have their own dedicated service in Free2Move Lease.

None of these successes would have been possible without the daily commitment of all the Groupe PSA teams and the work carried out alongside employee representatives to build the Group’s future.

Watch this short video to review all of the achievements from the past year and see how they have prepared Groupe PSA to face new challenges in 2018.

