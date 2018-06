Twenty years ago, one of the most unusual production vehicles ever was launched onto the market. It was recognisably different to conventional cars – the smart city coupé, which today goes by the name of the smart fortwo and has been on the market in its third generation since 2014.

Combined power comsumption: 13.1-12.9 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km*

