2 General Motors midsize SUVs receive high ratings from Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

2021 model year Chevrolet Traverse earns 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK award while the 2021 GMC Acadia receives multiple high ratings over a series of IIHS crashworthiness evaluations

The 2021 Chevrolet Traverse midsize SUV has been named a 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety after achieving a “good” rating in the passenger-side small overlap test when properly equipped. The “good” rating is the highest possible for IIHS crashworthiness evaluations.

The 2021 GMC Acadia midsize SUV also earned a “good” rating in the passenger-side small overlap test, as well as in the five other IIHS crashworthiness evaluations.

“Safety for our customers through each of our brands has always been paramount to our operations,” said John Capp, GM’s director of Global Safety Technology, Strategy and Regulations. “The Chevrolet Traverse TOP SAFETY PICK award and GMC Acadia’s ‘good’ rating designations across a number of evaluations serve as a testament to GM’s global commitment to safety with all of our products.”

To qualify for a TOP SAFETY PICK, vehicles must earn “good” ratings in all six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations – the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests. The vehicles must also be available with a front crash prevention system that earns “advanced” or “superior” ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations as well as at least one headlight package that earns a “good” or “acceptable” rating.

Vehicles that perform best in IIHS’ evaluations qualify for a TOP SAFETY PICK, a designation which has been awarded across the industry since the 2006 model year.

The Traverse earns the award when equipped with available LED projector headlights that come with the Premier and High Country trims, which received an “acceptable” rating.

The two optional automatic emergency braking systems available on the Traverse both earned “superior” ratings in the vehicle-to-vehicle evaluation. In the vehicle-to-pedestrian test, the Automatic Emergency Braking with Front Pedestrian Braking1 system earned a “superior” rating while the Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking with Front Pedestrian Braking1 system earned an “advanced” rating.

The two optional front crash prevention systems available on the Acadia earned “advanced” and “superior” ratings in the vehicle-to-vehicle evaluations. The vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluation was not conducted with this vehicle.

The passenger-side small overlap test had not been performed on the 2020 versions of either SUV.

The 2021 Chevrolet Traverse is assembled at GM’s Lansing Delta Township manufacturing plant in Lansing, Michigan, while the 2021 GMC Acadia is assembled at GM’s Spring Hill manufacturing plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee2.

1Safety or driver-assistance features are no substitute for the driver’s responsibility to operate the vehicle in a safe manner. Read the vehicle’s owner’s manual for important feature limitations and information.

2Assembled of globally sourced parts.

