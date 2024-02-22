165 DAF XG tractors for global liquid transporter Hoyer

Sustainable fleet replacement with DAF

HOYER, the world market leader in logistic solutions for liquid products, is renewing its fleet with 165 DAF XG 480 4×2 tractors. The trucks, to be delivered in the coming months, will be used for operations across Europe. All vehicles feature DAF’s comprehensive suite of the latest Advanced Driving Assistant Systems (ADAS).

Founded in 1946 in Hamburg, Germany, HOYER currently is global market leader in logistic solutions for liquid products and operates on all continents. The company offers tailored solutions for its customers in various sectors, including gas, food, mineral oil and chemical. HOYER has representative offices in more than 100 countries. For road transportation, the company relies on a fleet of over 1,200 trucks and more than 1,700 semi-trailers, with a strong representation of the DAF brand.

‘A safe and sustainable truck’

The new tractors will be stationed in Germany, the Netherlands, and Poland and will be in operations throughout Europe. Rudolf Schumacher, Head of Fleet Management Road for Europe Domestic of the HOYER Group, is delighted that his company is replacing the fleet partly with the highly efficient and multiple award-winning DAF XG.

“These reliable trucks feature the latest, state-of-the-art safety systems and also provide a luxurious and comfortable experience for our drivers. The fact that these vehicles can run on HVO supports our ambition to contribute to a more sustainable future, as we at HOYER want to take care of future generations. Driving on HVO reduces the carbon emissions up to 90% well to wheel. With this new series of DAF trucks, we will deliver exceptional service to our customers in the best HOYER-way.”

‘Highest customer service’

“DAF has been a preferred supplier of HOYER for many years. We are honored that this global leader of high quality transport solutions has chosen our DAF XG series to ensure timely deliveries for their customers,” stated Bart Bosmans, Director of Marketing and Sales and Member of the Board of Directors at DAF Trucks. “We offer the most efficient, safe, and comfortable trucks in the market and are also dedicated to delivering the highest level of customer service. We are pleased to see that HOYER recognizes this.”

SOURCE: DAF