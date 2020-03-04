150 units of the eCanter delivered globally

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC), one of Asia’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers under the umbrella of Daimler Trucks Asia, announces that the delivery of the all-electric eCanter has reached over 150 units globally.

Since launching the eCanter as the first all-electric LDT in series production in October 2017, MFTBC achieved the initial sales target of 150 units in about two years since the first delivery to the customer. In Japan, 53 units have been delivered in the Kanto,Tokai and Hokuriku regions, while a total of 101 units are already in operation in customer’s hands in Europe and the U.S. Until now, the eCanter has been driven over 1.6 million kilometers in total worldwide. The eCanter has been used as a delivery truck by e-commerce operators as well as logistics and retailing businesses in Japan for short-distance and urban deliveries. The truck is also being utilized in landscaping and waste disposal by administrative authorities overseas.

Driven by an electric motor, the emission-free eCanter has been highly evaluated by both Japanese and international customers as a solution to environmental problems in cities, such as noise, exhaust gas or carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Compared with conventional diesel-powered vehicles, the eCanter produces less noise and vibration, thereby easing the physical and mental burden on drivers and improving their working conditions.

“We see ever growing interest in locally emission free logistics. Our Fuso eCanter was the first all-electric truck in series production and is serving customers and communities all over the world with zero emissions. At Mitsubishi Fuso, we are thought leaders when it comes to electric trucks and we will continue our success story in the future.” (President and CEO, MFTBC, Hartmut Schick)

SOURCE: Mitsubishi FUSO