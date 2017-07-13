A further 142 IVECO BUS Crossways for Denmark’s transit system

IVECO BUS, the global bus brand of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), has started delivery of 142 Crossway intercity buses to Denmark. The supply is the result of three successful tenders with transit operators Midttrafik, Sydttrafik and Movia.

The Crossways are being delivered through VBI Group, Denmark’s largest bus dealer and local dealer for IVECO BUS. 118 of the buses will have the normal floor and intercity missions, while the remaining 24, in the city version, are designed with low entry, guaranteeing excellent accessibility for passengers.

The European market leader in the intercity bus segment, with a 64% stake in Denmark alone, the Crossway model is built at the Company’s Vysoké Mýto plant in the Czech Republic. This site boasts a well-established tradition in bus manufacturing having celebrated its 120th anniversary in 2015. The Crossway easily satisfies every passenger transport mission thanks to its versatility and the variety of versions it is available in. Since the model’s launch, close to 30,000 Crossways have been shipped to customers.

The efficiency of these vehicles comes from the use of Euro VI engines adopting the High-efficiency Selective Catalytic Reduction (HI-SCR) after-treatment system. This system operates without exhaust gas recirculation, avoiding all the risks of forced high-heat regeneration, since it does not affect the combustion process: the engine only takes in clean fresh air, which does not mix with hot recirculated exhaust gas. Moreover, the HI-SCR system does not require fuel to be injected into the exhaust.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.