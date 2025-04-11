125,000th new generation DAF built in record time

A new milestone reached in record time

‘Receiving this jubilee DAF XG makes us very proud and underlines our long lasting business partnership’. With these words, Stefan Rosendaal from Rosendaal Transport accepted the keys of his brand new DAF XG 480 4×2 Efficiency Champion, the 125,000th New Generation DAF truck to leave the production lines at DAF. This landmark vehicle, equipped with the efficient PACCAR MX-13 engine, will be put into operation across Europe.

Manufactured in both Eindhoven (the Netherlands) and Leyland (UK), the industry-leading New Generation XD, XF, XG, and XG+ vehicles are engineered to deliver optimal efficiency in vocational applications, distribution tasks and long and heavy haulage. The series offers exceptional fuel efficiency, safety and driver comfort.

Rosendaal Transport

The 125,000th truck was delivered to Rosendaal Transport, a Dutch company specialising in volume, general cargo and pallet transport. This family-run business is proudly celebrating a century of operations in the transport industry and the vehicle delivery is one of their highlight moments. Rosendaal Transport has a long-standing relationship with DAF. ‘Based on our excellent experience with the organisation and its vehicles, we have chosen DAF once again,’ said Stefan Rosendaal. ‘Our fleet includes both tractor and rigid versions of DAF trucks, including the XB, XD, XF and the XG models.’

Most efficient truck

The milestone vehicle fully leverages the comprehensive suite of innovations introduced last autumn to power customer success. These include powertrain enhancements designed to further maximise energy extraction from every drop of fuel. The New Generation DAF trucks now feature digital mirrors, a full aerodynamics package, tyres with low rolling resistance, and Predictive Cruise Control as standard – all aimed at achieving the highest fuel efficiency and lowest CO2 emissions. The DAF XG 480 Efficiency Champion meets the requirements for Class 3 in the Maut, the German toll system for trucks. It will offer Rosendaal Transport an advantage within the German Maut for every kilometre driven over the next six years.

Record in production

“This truck exemplifies the unmatched efficiency and superior build quality of our New Generation DAF trucks. In our over 75-year history of truck production, we have never reached the milestone of 125,000 trucks so quickly after a market launch”, said Harald Seidel, President of DAF Trucks. “We are delighted to hand over the keys of this milestone vehicle to a proud jubilee customer who has valued our shared commitment to quality for many decades.”

SOURCE: DAF