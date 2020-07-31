125 years of ŠKODA: Special exhibition at Autostadt

ŠKODA is celebrating the company’s 125th anniversary at the Autostadt in Wolfsburg. Visitors to the ŠKODA pavilion can enjoy a trip through time at the special exhibition ‘From Heritage to the Future’, which takes them on a journey through the company’s history, from its establishment in 1895 by Václav Laurin and Václav Klement to its entry into the era of electric mobility. In addition to the ŠKODA POPULAR 1100 OHV from 1939, the all-electric ŠKODA VISION iV and ŠKODA CITIGOe iV are also on display. The Czech manufacturer’s current model range is also represented by the new ŠKODA OCTAVIA and the flagship SUPERB.

Andrea Frydlová, director of the ŠKODA Museum, says: “The Autostadt is the ideal place to introduce ŠKODA to a wide audience interested in cars. We are delighted that the new exhibition is dedicated to the Czech car manufacturer’s 125th anniversary. Visitors are invited to embark on a journey through ŠKODA’s corporate history, experience the automotive present and at the same time venture a glimpse into the future”.

Christian Philipp, Head of ŠKODA Experience Marketing, adds, “The ŠKODA pavilion at Wolfsburg’s Autostadt is a great showcase for our brand. The special exhibition ‘From Heritage to the Future’ offers us a perfect opportunity to familiarise the public with 125 years of company history in ŠKODA AUTO’s anniversary year, with exciting exhibits illustrating the development of our brand”.

A highlight of ŠKODA’s corporate history, the POPULAR 1100 OHV, is currently on display at the ŠKODA pavilion. In 1939, the two-door roadster became the first production model to use the transaxle construction principle; the transmission was mounted separately on the rear differential rather than next to the engine. Thanks to this innovative design, the vehicle was technologically ahead of its time.

At the exhibition, the concept study ŠKODA VISION iV and the ŠKODA CITIGOe iV build a bridge to ŠKODA’s sustainable and electric future. The city run-around was launched at the beginning of this year as ŠKODA’s first all-electric production vehicle. The four-door VISION iV crossover coupé with two electric motors and four-wheel drive is a concept study that gives a definitive outlook of the new ŠKODA ENYAQ iV. The all-electric SUV features captivating and sporty lines and will make its debut later this year. The ENYAQ iV is ŠKODA’s first production model to be based on the Volkswagen Group’s modular electrification toolkit (MEB).

The fourth generation of the best-selling OCTAVIA and the SUPERB are particularly sustainable performers in the current model range. At the ŠKODA pavilion, the version of the Czech car manufacturer’s flagship on show is the SUPERB COMBI iV with plug-in hybrid drive. Its large boot, ŠKODA roof box and bike rack complete with ŠKODA mountain bike underscore its strengths as a versatile and practical lifestyle vehicle. The ŠKODA OCTAVIA COMBI G-TEC features an environmentally friendly natural gas engine. When powered by natural gas (CNG), CO2 emissions are around 25 per cent lower than when running on petrol, and there are also significantly fewer nitrogen oxides (NOx) and no soot particles.

Visitors to Autostadt with a valid one-day ticket or annual pass are welcome to enjoy the special exhibition “From Heritage to the Future” every day during the official opening hours while adhering to the general hygiene and social distancing guidelines (see here). In addition, an Overview or Discovery tour enables visitors to the ŠKODA pavilion to expand their knowledge of the ŠKODA brand.

SOURCE: ŠKODA