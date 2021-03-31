12,000-pound Ford Performance Parts winch by Warn now available for Super Duty pickups beyond the Tremor

Building on the success of the Ford Performance Parts Winch by Warn offered on the Ford Super Duty Tremor,12,000 pounds of winching power will soon be available for any properly equipped 2020 or newer Super Duty pickup.

“We have Super Duty customers who saw the Tremor winch calling to say they want that same choice,” said Ron Meredith, Ford truck vehicle personalization planning manager. “So we’ve expanded its availability to every new Super Duty pickup and made sure it meets the needs of all of our hardworking Super Duty customers.”

Available as a factory-orderable option or dealer-installed accessory, the winch can be added to optional 7.3-liter gas V8 or 6.7-liter Power Stroke® V8 diesel-powered 2020 or newer 4×4-equipped F-250 and F-350* Super Duty pickups with available dual batteries and dual 397-amp alternators.

Developed with crash safety and capability top of mind, the fully integrated winch is mounted behind the steel bumper and features optimized airflow and clearance regardless of engine choice. The winch features high-tensile strength, abrasion-resistant synthetic cable is ideal for helping stranded motorists or as an indispensable tool on the job site. The winch includes the only wireless remote control in its class**, along with a wired remote control.

The Ford Performance Parts winch by Warn will be available to order beginning April 8 as a $3,000 factory option, or it can be added after purchase at a local Ford dealership for $3,000 MSRP plus labor.

The Ford F-Series Super Duty is proudly assembled at Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Kentucky, and Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake, Ohio.

SOURCE: Ford