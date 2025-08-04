12 new companies join Toyota Woven City as inventors

Toyota Motor Corporation (“Toyota”) and Woven by Toyota, Inc. (“WbyT”) today announced the addition of 12 new Inventors to “Toyota Woven City” (“Woven City”), a real-world test course for mobility in Susono City, Japan. With Phase 1 set for official launch this September, Woven City continues to grow its community of Inventors who will co-create new ways of living and moving.

Since unveiling the concept at CES 2020, Woven City has made consistent progress, with Phase 1 construction completed in October 2024 and final launch preparations now underway. During this period, the number of Inventors has also grown steadily. This includes Toyota Group companies, startups, enterprises, entrepreneurs, and researchers who share the project’s values and vision.

At Woven City, Inventors will be able to tap into Toyota’s manufacturing expertise and WbyT’s advanced software capabilities, using proprietary tools and services to co-create solutions to real-world human challenges. Innovations will be tested in collaboration with Weavers―residents and visitors to Woven City―who provide vital user feedback. Together, Inventors and Weavers will accelerate the development of products and services designed to uplift society.