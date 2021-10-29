11th-generation Honda Civic wins 2021 Wards 10 Best Interiors and Wards 10 Best User Experience awards from WardsAuto

The 2022 Honda Civic's simple and clean interior design approach brings home Wards 10 Best Interiors award

The 11th-generation Honda Civic has been recognized by industry-leading WardsAuto in the categories for Wards 10 Best Interiors and Wards 10 Best User Experience for 2021.

Inspired by the classic human-centered designs of early Honda vehicles, the brand’s new interior design direction—exemplified by the all-new Civic—helps enhance the driving experience by eliminating complexity and advancing the user experience through thoughtful and pleasing design elements. The design philosophy features a renewed focus on Honda’s classic “Man Maximum/Machine Minimum” approach that maximizes cabin space, while minimizing space required for mechanical components. Inside, the M/M approach results in a strikingly simple, clean and modern take on classic Civic values. By evoking the uncluttered cabin design of early generations of Civic, the new model’s interior features exceptional visibility, intuitive ergonomics, extraordinary passenger volume and driver-focused technology.

SOURCE: Honda