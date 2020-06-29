100th Anniversary Mazda MX-5 Miata arriving to the U.S.

Mazda North American Operations announced today that the 100th Anniversary Special Edition Mazda MX-5 Miata will be offered in limited numbers for the U.S. later this year. The iconic roadster is a symbol of dynamic, top-down driving on thrilling open roads, making it the perfect vehicle to honor the brand’s 100-year milestone.

The 100th Anniversary Special Edition MX-5 Maita is available in either the RF (retractable fastback) or exclusive red soft top. It will be offered in Snowflake White Pearl Mica premium exterior paint and accented by red styling features throughout. The front fender has a minimalist “100 Years 1920 – 2020” badge while the wheel center caps feature the 100th Anniversary Special Logo in red and black. The red leather seats and red carpet add a level of sophistication while giving a nod to the two-tone R360 Coupe, Mazda’s first passenger car. The headrests are embossed with the 100th Anniversary Special Logo, while the red floor mats share the same badge as the front fender. To bring the package together, the key fob is embossed with the 100th Anniversary Special Logo and presented in a special edition box.

This commemorative Miata is based upon the 2020 MX-5 Grand Touring. It is equipped with a four-cylinder Skyactiv-G 2.0 engine capable of delivering up to 181 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque and can be paired with a Skyactiv-MT six-speed manual transmission or a quick-shifting Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Manual transmission versions will include a limited-slip differential, Bilstein® dampers, front shock tower brace, sport-tuned suspension and, for the RF, a black roof. Other convenient features include Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM, heated leather seats, Bose® audio system that include driver and passenger headrest speakers, automatic climate control and 17-inch dark silver aluminum alloy wheels.

The 100th Anniversary MX-5 Miata will be arriving later this year, please visit MazdaUSA.com for more information and to sign up for updates.

In addition to this special vehicle, the Mazda Collection is introducing 100th Anniversary Special Edition items to express the years of appreciation and to commemorate the brand’s centennial. The new items include a cast metal keychain medallion, made in Japan ceramic mugs featuring either the Cosmo Sport or RX-Vision, and model cars in 1/43 scale that feature heritage and concept Mazda vehicles. Available in early July, is the “Mazda One Hundred” coffee table book, with a curated selection of images that honor the past, present and the future of Mazda. The book is a visual journey through Mazda’s origins, its passion for motorsport, its award-winning design language and pioneering cars – all the time emphasizing the manufacturer’s challenger spirit, and commitment to the joy of driving.

SOURCE: Mazda