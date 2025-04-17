100,000th Alfa Romeo Tonale produced at Pomigliano d’Arco plant

With 100,000 units produced, the Tonale is now confirmed as a global ambassador for Alfa Romeo, combining innovation, Italian style, and electrified sportiness

Today, at the Stellantis “Giambattista Vico” plant in Pomigliano d’Arco (Naples), flagship of the Italian industrial system, the 100,000th Alfa Romeo Tonale was produced. The model is a Sprint version in Rosso Alfa, intended for the Italian market. The production milestone certifies the success of the global model, which marked the entry of the Alfa Romeo brand into the new era of electrification, while remaining faithful to its sporty DNA. Launched in 2022, the Tonale features a distinctly iconic Alfa Romeo design that combines balanced proportions, attention to detail and cutting-edge technologies with a range of hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines, designed to ensure efficiency without sacrificing the brand’s typical performance. Designed, engineered and developed in Italy, the Tonale is produced at the “Giambattista Vico” plant in Campania on a dedicated, highly automated assembly line, which ensures the highest level of quality currently achievable. Finally, successfully marketed all over the world, the model has been enthusiastically received by international critics, as evidenced by the numerous awards it has received in recent years.

The model in brief

Its unmistakably Italian design is matched by record-breaking technology and connectivity at the highest level, as demonstrated by the fully digital interface in the interior, which combines the reconfigurable “telescopic” 12.3” instrument panel with the latest infotainment system, in turn with a 10.25” touchscreen. Plus, for Tonale, Alfa Romeo has designed unique, exclusive technical solutions to offer its customers a driving experience in line with the brand’s DNA, where meticulous attention to detail is paired with a constant quest for the highest quality. Currently, the range is divided into three trim levels – Sprint, Veloce and Intensa – and an extremely comprehensive range of engines: the 280-hp Ibrida Plug-In Q4 with 6-speed automatic transmission, the 160-hp Ibrida with variable-geometry turbo (VGT) technology and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and the 130-hp Turbo Diesel with 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. In short, the Tonale offering is truly comprehensive, to meet every customer’s requirement. Worth a special mention is the new Intensa special series, available throughout the Alfa Romeo line-up and featuring exclusive design interventions to celebrate the identity of a brand with a strong, bold and visceral attitude. Specifically, the new top-of-the-range Tonale intensa version stands out for its sporty style with new, specifically designed 20” alloy wheels featuring bright gold details and Dark Miron finishes. The exclusive and refined interiors offer black Alcantara seats with leather-colored stitching, Alcantara-upholstered dashboard and two-tone leather steering wheel. The spec as standard is one of the most comprehensive in the segment, as evidenced by the electronically controlled suspension, Level 2 Driver Assistance System and exclusive 470-W Harman Kardon audio system with 14 speakers and subwoofer.

Made in Italy at Pomigliano

The Alfa Romeo Tonale is built at the refurbished “Giambattista Vico” Stellantis plant in Pomigliano d’Arco (Naples) – one of the Group’s most advanced production sites – on a revamped production line dedicated to the new Alfa Romeo model, with a specially created very modern assembly unit. Designed in 1968 by Alfa Romeo and operational since 1972, the industrial complex has produced 5 million cars to date, and has won numerous international awards, including the Automotive Lean Production award for best plant in Europe. In 2021, the plant also underwent a major refurbishment to face the challenges of the future, evidenced by the adoption of the most innovative technologies to build hybrid cars, by the staff training there, and by its respect for the environment.

Tonale, the C-SUV winning over international critics

The Alfa Romeo Tonale has won the favor of the public and critics at an international level, receiving prestigious awards that vindicate its design, stylistic and technological value. At launch, it was quickly named UIGA “Europe Car 2023” and “New Car of the Year 2023” by Quattroruote magazine, then went on to stand out on the global scene. For example, in the United States, the renowned Green Car Journal awarded it the title of “Green SUV of the Year™ 2024,” rewarding its combination of sustainability and performance. In Germany, it triumphed at the “Family Car of the Year” Awards 2024, winning in two categories based on voting by readers of AUTO Straßenverkehr magazine. Once again in Germany, the magazine auto motor und sport deemed the Tonale the best import vehicle in the “Compact/Off-Road SUV” category as part of its Best Cars 2025. In Latin America, Italian design has also left its mark: in January in Chile, the Tonale won “The Best Design 2025” award, bolstering its position as a benchmark for premium SUVs worldwide.

SOURCE: Stellantis