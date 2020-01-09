1,000 Mahindra electric vehicles power Lithium Urban Technologies fleet

Mahindra Electric, part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group and Lithium Urban Technologies, India’s largest zero emission service for employee transportation, today announced that their partnership has crossed the significant milestone of 1,000 Mahindra electric vehicles in the Lithium fleet.

Having clocked 100 million ekms, with over 500 Mahindra EVs running more than 1 lakh ekms, this partnership is set to transform employee transportation solutions in India and drive the adoption of electric mobility in the country. In fact over 75 Mahindra EVs have driven over 2 lakh ekms, a significant achievement in an otherwise nascent EV industry.

The two leading companies in the electric mobility space have joined forces to offer convenient, affordable, zero-emissions mobility for employee transportation. With cumulative sales of almost 30,000 electric vehicles till date, Mahindra has emerged as the leader in 3 & 4 wheeler EVs in India.

Lithium is India’s largest EV fleet operator with the majority of its fleet comprising Mahindra vehicles. This partnership between two leaders – Mahindra in EV sales and Lithium in shared corporate employee commutes – has been bringing about a positive change in consumers’ daily lives since 2015, by changing the way they commute, making it greener and more sustainable. Initiatives like this are aimed at rapidly transforming the overall EV adoption rate in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said: “We are delighted to cross this milestone of 1,000 Mahindra EVs and 100 million ekms together with Lithium. Our partnership is aimed at increasing the large-scale adoption of EVs and bringing a positive change in consumers’ daily commute. Going forward, Mahindra’s expanding portfolio of EVs in both 3 and 4 wheelers across multiple price points will transform the way India travels.”

Sanjay Krishnan, Co-Founder & CEO, Lithium Urban Technologies, said, “Mahindra has been with every step of Lithium’s journey to sustainably revolutionize urban corporate mobility in India. The partnership that started off with the purchase of the Mahindra e2o in 2015, has now touched the magic figure of 1,000 Mahindra EVs as part of our EV fleet. As a result, we’ve been able to achieve 100 million ekms, which equals adding over 120+ Cubbon parks to India. With an auto stalwart such as Mahindra as our partner, we have been able to deliver superior customer experience to our clients while enabling them to achieve their goals towards environmental sustainability. We are looking forward to more impactful partnership with the company as we gear up to double our fleet size in the next two years”.

SOURCE: Mahindra & Mahindra