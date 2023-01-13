100 percent electrified: Opel CEO Florian Huettl presents four world premieres in Brussels

New Astra Electric: Opel's compact class bestseller makes its all-electric debut

The 100th Brussels Motor Show opened its doors today with pioneering models, concepts and drive solutions on display until January 22nd. Opel is present at the first major motor show on the annual calendar – with four future-proof world premieres: The new Opel Astra Electric is making its public debut, as are the two new top models, the Opel Astra Sports Tourer GSe and the Opel Grandland GSe. In addition, the Mokka Electric is on show for the first time with a new battery and 20 percent more range than before. Overall, the brand with Blitz in Brussels is showing a 100 percent electrified line-up – either battery-electric or with plug-in hybrid drive – in the Belgian capital. This also applies to the Opel Combo-e and Opel Vivaro-e commercial vehicles, which visitors can also take a close look at on site.

“The new Opel Astra Electric will electrify the audience. The first battery-electric Astra shows that Opel is consistently pursuing its path towards becoming a fully electric brand in Europe. At the same time, we already offer the right drive alternative for all requirements and preferences in the important compact class – from highly efficient combustion engines to the particularly sporty plug-in hybrid Astra GSe to the fully electric, locally emission-free Astra Electric,” said Opel CEO Florian Huettl at the opening of the Brussels Motor Show.

Electrified top models: Astra Electric, Astra Sports Tourer GSe, Grandland GSe

Electromobility is future mobility – suitable for everyday use, emotional and locally emission-free. All of this is offered by the Opel models, which visitors to the joint Stellantis stand 5101 in Hall 5 can get up close to from today. With the first all-electric variant of the “Golden Steering Wheel 20222” winner, the new Astra Electric, customers can cover up to 416 kilometres in accordance with WLTP1 locally emission-free thanks to its 54 kWh lithium-ion battery. And when it needs recharging, the battery-electric Astra can be charged to 80 percent of the battery capacity at a 100 kW direct current fast charging station in around 30 minutes. At the same time, the Astra Electric offers plenty of driving pleasure. The electric motor with 115 kW/156 hp and powerful 270 Nm of torque ensures brisk starts at traffic lights and a top speed of up to 170 km/h.

The new GSe sub-brand also stands for pure driving pleasure. Two of the top-of-the-line ‘Grand Sport electric’ models can be seen in Brussels: the Opel Astra Sports Tourer GSe and the Opel Grandland GSe. Compared to their siblings, the GSe models are designed to be even more agile and precise. The steering, suspension and brakes respond more immediately and directly to any command from the driver. Depending on the situation, the KONI FSD technology enables different damping characteristics for precise handling and high comfort in equal measure. The performance data speaks for itself: With a system output of 165 kW/225 hp and a maximum torque of a powerful 360 Nm, both the new Astra Sports Tourer GSe and the five-door Astra GSe deliver an exciting experience (fuel consumption according to WLTP3: 1.2- 1.1 l/100 km, CO2 emissions 26-25 g/km; each combined). Elsewhere, the Grandland GSe bundles the power of a turbo petrol engine with a displacement of 1.6 litres and two electric motors – one on each axle. It offers a system output of up to 221 kW/300 hp (fuel consumption according to WLTP3: 1.2 l/100 km, CO2 emissions 28-27 g/km; each combined, weighted) and an extremely strong 520 Nm of maximum torque. The plug-in hybrid drive makes the Grandland GSe an exciting performance SUV with permanent electric all-wheel drive and excellent traction and ensures best-in-class acceleration from a standing start. The Grandland GSe sprints from zero to 100 km/h in just 6.1 seconds and delivers a top speed of 235 km/h (135 km/h purely electric).

Stronger, further – and locally emission-free: The Opel Mokka Electric

The Opel Mokka Electric is more than ever the right choice for everyone who prefers to drive in a sub-compact SUV that is as individual as it is locally emission-free. Because the “Winner of the Golden Steering Wheel 2021″4 will be available with a larger battery if desired. Aerodynamically fine-tuned and with the new 54 kWh battery on board, the Mokka Electric can cover up to 406 kilometres instead of up to 338 kilometres locally emission-free according to WLTP1 – a whopping 20 percent more than before. In addition, a more powerful electric motor provides more power, now with 115 kW/156 hp and 260 Nm of torque.

Battery-electric models from other vehicle classes round off Opel’s “electrifying appearance” in Brussels – from the best-selling small car Corsa-e and the compact van Combo-e to the commercial vehicle all-rounder and “International Van of the Year 2021” Vivaro- e. By the way, the path to owning a new electric vehicle is very easy: spontaneous trade fair visitors can order their desired model with the ‘Blitz’ directly at the stand. In the “Mobility Corner” the manufacturer from Rüsselsheim presents its online sales tool. Here, Opel customers can configure their vehicle, inspect it digitally and, if they wish, have it delivered to their home.

[1] Preliminary range determined according to WLTP test procedure methodology (R (EC) No. 715/2007, R (EU) No. 2017/1151). The actual range can vary under everyday conditions and depends on various factors, in particular on personal driving style, route characteristics, outside temperature, use of heating and air conditioning and thermal preconditioning. Vehicle not available yet.

[2] AUTO BILD edition 45/2022 and BILD am SONNTAG edition 46/2022, category for “Best car up to €50,000”.

[3] Preliminary values determined using the more realistic WLTP (Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure) test method which replaces the NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) test procedure. A vehicle’s consumption, CO2 emissions and range not only depend on the efficient use of energy by the vehicle but are also influenced by driving style and other non-technical factors. The information on consumption and emissions does not refer to an individual vehicle and is intended solely for purposes of comparison between the various vehicle types. Opel Astra Sports Tourer GSe not available yet.

[4] AUTO BILD edition 45/2021 and BILD am SONNTAG edition 46/2021, category for “Best car under €25,000” incl. environmental bonus.

SOURCE: Stellantis