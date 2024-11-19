10 Solaris electric buses to hit the streets of Gliwice, Poland

Solaris has won the tender for the supply of 10 battery-electric buses issued by public transport operator in Gliwice, Poland

Solaris has won the tender for the supply of 10 battery-electric buses issued by public transport operator in Gliwice, Poland. Seven articulated Urbino 18 electric buses and three 12-meter Urbino 12 electric buses will join the city’s public transport fleet in November 2025. Gliwice has once again chosen battery buses from Solaris. Eight electric vehicles are already in operation within the city’s public transport network.

On 14 November, representatives of PKM Gliwice (public transport operator in Gliwice, Poland) and Solaris Bus & Coach signed a contract for the delivery of 10 vehicles equipped with batteries – seven articulated Urbino 18 electric buses and three Urbino 12 electric buses. According to the agreement, the new vehicles will be delivered to Gliwice in November 2025.

PKM Gliwice has been a long-standing customer of Solaris. Since the partnership began in 2005, the manufacturer has supplied over 170 buses to the city. For several years, the municipal operator has focused on environmentally and passenger-friendly vehicles by purchasing low- and zero-emission buses. This latest investment in electric buses is aligned with that strategy.

The Urbino electric buses in both lengths are equipped with electric motors, ensuring zero emissions at the point of use. The High Energy batteries, with capacities of 400 kWh for the shorter version and 700 kWh for the articulated model, provide the buses with an extended range. The vehicles will feature infrastructure for fast charging via an inverted pantograph. This device, mounted on charging stations, lowers onto the bus to recharge. Such charging stations will be installed at transport hubs in the city.

The air-conditioned buses will be equipped with passenger-friendly features such as a modern passenger information system, electronic ticket validators, and payment collection devices. The operator has also opted for a passenger counting system. To enhance safety for all road users, the buses will include blind-spot and front-area monitoring devices. Additionally, each bus will feature digital monitoring and an alcolock.

Solaris is a European leader in e-mobility, ranking first in the total number of zero-emission buses – both electric and hydrogen-powered – delivered since 2012. The Urbino electric model has already gained hundreds of customers across Europe. Solaris has delivered 2,700 of these zero-emission buses to date.

