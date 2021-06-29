10 communities win Low-No grants for Proterra Buses, EV tech

Proterra Inc, a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, today announced that 10 transit agencies have been awarded Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Low or No Emission Program Grants (Low-No) to procure Proterra electric transit buses, charging infrastructure, and Proterra Powered low-floor shuttles in partnership with Optimal Electric Vehicles, LLC (Optimal-EV)

Today’s announcement underscores Proterra’s ability to deliver comprehensive fleet electrification solutions to commercial vehicle customers with the company’s EV technology. It marks the sixth consecutive year under the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act that the FTA has awarded transit agencies Low-No grants to procure Proterra buses and charging systems.

“The road to building the future of zero emission transportation in the U.S. begins with public transit. Proterra is proud to support transit agencies across the country to deliver clean transportation solutions that can accelerate the switch to zero-emission, battery-electric commercial vehicle fleets,” said Proterra CEO Jack Allen.

Powering over 650 vehicles on the road today, Proterra’s battery systems have been proven through over 20 million service miles driven by the company’s all electric transit buses and selected by world-class commercial vehicle manufacturers to power low-floor shuttles, delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, and construction equipment.

Proterra transit buses feature zero tailpipe emissions, saving approximately 230,000 pounds of greenhouse gases annually when replacing a diesel bus. The company’s fleet of zero-emission, electric transit buses have displaced over 100 million pounds of CO2 tailpipe emissions.

Last year, Proterra and Optimal EV announced an agreement to leverage Proterra’s best-in-class battery technology for the development of an all-electric S1LF low-floor cutaway shuttle bus for the North American market. The Proterra battery system powering the S1LF features 113 kWh of energy capacity and an all-electric, zero-emission drive system that is designed to enable more than 125 miles of driving range.

Proterra also offers turn-key charging infrastructure solutions for heavy-duty fleets through the company’s Proterra Energy business.

A cornerstone of the FAST Act, federal Low-No grants support the deployment of transit buses and infrastructure that use advanced technologies. Eligible projects include those that replace, rehabilitate, lease or purchase low or no emission buses and bus-related equipment and facilities.

