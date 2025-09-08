1 megawatt charging: CONCEPT AMG GT XX once again demonstrates exceptional performance – this time at the charging station

Concept vehicle achieves top figure for ultra-fast charging: more than 1 megawatt with just one charging cable

With 25 records broken, the CONCEPT AMG GT XX set new standards on the high-speed track in Nardò, Italy. The technology programme impressively demonstrated the outstanding performance of its axial flux motors and direct-cooled battery. These two technologies will enter series production next year in the high-performance architecture AMG.EA.

The CONCEPT AMG GT XX is now demonstrating its exceptional performance once again – this time at the charging station. At a prototype charging station, the concept vehicle broke through the boundary of 1,000 kW – i.e. one megawatt – of charging power. The technology programme and the prototype charging station thus once again underscore the holistic development approach at Mercedes-Benz.

In the week following the CONCEPT AMG GT XX’s legendary finish in Nardò, the car achieved a maximum charging power of 1,041 kW during megawatt charging. It marks an all-time best that stands directly alongside the series of other records set by this vehicle. An incredibly high charging power was available immediately, with the megawatt mark reached just 0.5 seconds after start of charging. At the charging station, the technology programme demonstrated its outstanding endurance yet again. The CONCEPT AMG GT XX was able to maintain the 1,000 kW charging power for around two-and-a-half minutes. Up to 1,176 amperes of current flowed via the specially developed CCS charging cable. The system transmitted 17.3 kWh in just one minute, which is the equivalent of 125 kilometres of range (WLTP[1]).

This charging record underscores how determined the Mercedes-Benz Charging Unit, Mercedes-AMG and Alpitronic are in their quest to push technical boundaries together.

This milestone was made possible by the vehicle’s innovative high-performance battery. Developed from scratch in Affalterbach, it is inspired by Formula 1® and uses cylindrical NCMA cells. Thanks to their tall, slim design, these cells enable efficient cooling and a high energy density of over 300 Wh/kg. The laser-welded aluminium cell housing improves conductivity in terms of both current and heat, contributing to the battery’s robust and enduring performance.

The intelligent direct cooling of the battery cells is provided by an electrically non-conductive oil that maintains each of the more than 3,000 cells at the optimum temperature. This cooling system ensures uniform heat dissipation and supports the capability of the energy storage system to deliver high continuous power. The voltage of over 800 volts reduces weight through lighter wiring and shortens charging times. Meanwhile, the intelligent thermal management precisely controls cell temperature to ensure maximum performance even during intensive use.

Revolution in charging infrastructure

Another key to success is the revolutionary charging infrastructure made possible by Mercedes-Benz in collaboration with Alpitronic. At the heart of this charging infrastructure was a specially developed prototype charging station combining the best of two technologies: An MCS charging station originally designed for trucks was converted into a system that works with a slim CCS cable, while safely transmitting the immense current.

Next-generation charging parks

The approach of jointly developing the vehicle and charging infrastructure once again shows the potential that exists when the two are optimally matched. The findings from megawatt charging will flow directly into the development of the new high-performance fast charger. It will be available at Mercedes‑Benz charging parks in Europe and North America from 2026. Mercedes‑Benz and Alpitronic are thus underlining their innovative strength and setting new standards for public charging.

[1] The information is preliminary. Range figures are preliminary figures based on digital simulations of the standard calculations for WLTP. There are currently no confirmed values from an officially recognised testing organisation, nor an EC type approval, nor a certificate of conformity with official values. Deviations between the stated values and the official values are possible. There are currently no binding figures.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz