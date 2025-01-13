1.7 million deliveries in 2024: Audi forges ahead with its model initiative

Over 164,000 fully electric vehicles delivered worldwide

Audi delivered around 1.7 million vehicles worldwide in 2024. More than 164,000 of those were fully electric models. Reasons for this overall decline of almost 12 percent (8 percent for fully electric models) compared to the previous year included the challenging economic conditions, an intensely competitive market, and limited availability of parts. In addition, the new product portfolio is only gradually having an impact on global sales volumes.

“We have a clear vision of how we are redefining Vorsprung durch Technik. Our ongoing model initiative shows the direction Audi is taking. The year 2024 was part of a transitional phase as we move towards our new product portfolio,” says Audi CEO Gernot Döllner. “Global economic uncertainties and intensified competition also shaped the past year. Despite these challenges, we are convinced that we will achieve our long-term goals. With a clear product and technology road map, Audi is systematically rejuvenating its product portfolio with over 20 new models in 2024 and 2025.” Last year, Audi already presented more than half of these, including the new battery-electric vehicles Audi Q6 e-tron and Audi A6 e-tron, plus combustion-engine vehicles such as the Audi A5 and Audi Q5. “In 2025, we will continue our model initiative and renew key model families such as the Audi A7 and the Audi Q3. Customers can look forward to numerous new plug-in hybrids as well.”

After a record year in 2023, geopolitical and industrial conditions impacted delivery figures in 2024. A general economic environment characterized by stagnation and structural problems as well as a tense political situation posed major challenges for the entire automotive industry and influenced consumer behavior on an international scale.

“From the beginning, 2024 was considered a transitional year. We have strong models entering the markets, but they will only gradually become significant in terms of sales volume. At the same time, some models have been phased out. Challenging economic conditions and the intransparency in terms of government incentive structures are currently causing a certain reluctance to buy affecting the entire industry, especially when it comes to fully electric vehicles,” says Marco Schubert, Board Member for Sales and Marketing.

“With our three-pronged approach of electric cars, plug-in hybrids, and combustion-engine vehicles, we are positioned flexibly and robustly for the coming years and offer our customers a diverse range of premium vehicles. With our clear strategy and the strong commitment of our retail partners and international teams, we are setting ourselves up for the future.”

Sales performance in Europe, North America, and China

Audi delivered more than 164,000 fully electric models to customers worldwide (–8 percent) in 2024. Demand was notably strong for the Audi Q4 e-tron, with almost 108,000 units delivered globally. Since its market launch in the third quarter, the new Audi Q6 e-tron recorded almost 15,000 deliveries.

In addition to the all-electric models, the Audi Q5 (298,000 units), the Audi A6 (244,000 units), and the Audi Q3 (215,000 units) sold particularly well.

Audi Sport delivered more than 41,000 high-performance vehicles worldwide, a decrease of roughly 14 percent. In the USA, Audi Sport models recorded over 9,000 deliveries – their best result ever (+4 percent).

With around 466,000 vehicles, the number of deliveries in Europe (excluding Germany) was almost 6 percent below the previous year. The number of electric vehicles was just below 81,000 units (+6 percent). The most popular models in Europe were the Audi A3 (84,000 units), Audi Q3 (79,000 units), and Audi Q4 e-tron (57,000 units).

In Germany, Audi delivered over 198,000 cars (–21 percent). This figure includes roughly 22,000 fully electric vehicles (–33 percent).

In the UK, the number of deliveries was around 123,000 units (–11 percent), in France around 48,000 units (–3 percent). For electrically powered models, Audi recorded an increase of 24 percent in France compared to 2023. Audi also showed a solid result in Italy, delivering more than 67,000 units (+1 percent), including roughly 3,000 electric vehicles (+7 percent). In Spain (incl. Canary Islands), Audi delivered over 39,000 units (–4 percent) to customers.

In North America, Audi sold just below 241,000 vehicles (–13 percent) in 2024 – almost 29,000 of those were fully electric (–6 percent).

In the intensely competitive market of China, Audi delivered a total of more than 649,000 cars to customers. This represents a decline of around 11 percent compared to the previous year.

In the overseas and emerging markets, Audi delivered over 116,000 vehicles (–18 percent) in 2024.

Audi brand deliveries Cumulative 2024 2023 Change vs. 2023 World 1,671,218 1,895,240 –11.8 % Germany 198,342 252,060 –21.3 % North America 240,771 276,735 –13.0 % China 649,434 728,575 –10.9 % Europe (excluding Germany) 466,209 495,559 –5.9 % Overseas and emerging markets 116,462 142,311 –18.2 %

SOURCE: Audi