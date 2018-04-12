0% finance offers from Ssangyong – now with zero deposit on Tivoli & XLV Diesel

SsangYong has announced a 0% finance and zero deposit offer over 5-years on its Tivoli and Tivoli XLV diesel models, as well as 0% finance on the Tivoli & Tivoli XLV petrol and Korando SE, SE 4×4 and LE manual and auto with a deposit of just 30%.

“SsangYong is now known for its extremely well-equipped cars at superb prices, and with these new offers we can help customers save even more money on their cost of motoring,” says Nick Laird, managing director of SsangYong Motor UK.

“These latest offers will help SsangYong owners better plan their finances over five years. With fair and affordable prices, comprehensive levels of equipment, a 5-year limitless mileage warranty no other brand can match and Korean reliability, we are sure our customers are getting the best value cars available in Britain.”

Tivoli compact SUV

Available with either a 1.6 litre petrol or diesel engine, the new Tivoli is extremely well equipped and comes with air conditioning, alloy wheels, cruise control, seven airbags, Bluetooth connectivity and remote keyless entry. Prices from £13,495 OTR or £149 per month for the Tivoli SE petrol.

Tivoli XLV

Sharing the same platform and wheelbase as the Tivoli, the XLV features a lengthened body and an expanded load capacity of 720 cubic litres of space. Comprehensively equipped, it also comes with a choice of either a 1.6 litre petrol or diesel engine, and with the option of a 6-speed manual or 6-speed Aisin automatic transmission, two-wheel drive or 4×4. Prices start from just £17,800 for the Tivoli XLV ELX petrol or £205 a month.

Korando crossover

Italian designed and Korean built, the Korando crossover is available with a petrol engine and two-wheel drive from just £16,295 or £189 per month, and as a diesel from just £17,845 or £199 per month.

Powered by 2.0 litre petrol or 2.2 diesel engines, the car comes with a 6-speed manual or Aisin 6-speed automatic transmission. Comprehensive equipment includes automatic air conditioning, cruise control, heated front seats, privacy glass, alloy wheels and rear parking sensors.

With a 2-tonne towing capacity, the SsangYong Korando SE 4×4 won the class award for vehicles under £24,000 in The Caravan and Motorhome Club Towcar of the Year 2018.

The 0% finance programme, which is being administered by SsangYong’s finance provider GMAC, offers purchasers realistic deposits and highly competitive monthly payments.

Example 0% and zero deposit offers on the SsangYong Tivoli diesel based on a 60 months repayment period

Tivoli SE Diesel

Manual Tivoli EX Diesel

Manual Tivoli XLV ELX Diesel Manual 60 monthly payments £250 £283 £321 On the road cash price £14,995 £16,995 £19,245 Customer deposit £0 £0 £0 Total amount of credit £14,995 £16,995 £19,245 Interest charges £0.00 £0.00 £0.00 Fixed rate of interest per year, true 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Duration of agreement (months) 60 60 60 Total amount payable £14,995 £16,995 £19,245 Representative APR 0% 0% 0%

Example 0% and 30% deposit based on a 60 months repayment period

Tivoli SE Petrol Manual Tivoli XLV ELX Petrol Manual Korando SE Petrol Manual Korando SE Diesel Manual 60 monthly payments £149 £205 £189 £199 On the road cash price £13,495 £17,800 £16,295 £17,845 Customer deposit £4,555 £5,500 £4,955 £5,905 Total amount of credit £8,940 £12,300 £11,340 £11,940 Interest charges £0.00 £0.00 £0.00 £0.00 Fixed rate of interest per year, true 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Duration of agreement (months) 60 60 60 60 Total amount payable £13,495 £17,800 £16,295 £17,845 Representative APR 0% 0% 0% 0%

Notes

0% finance offers are available through participating SsangYong dealers, subject to status and open to applicants age 18 and over. Guarantee/indemnity may be required.

Available from GMAC UK Plc. Terms & Conditions apply.

Offers are available until 30th June 2018.

Further details available at www.ssangyonggb.co.uk

5-year limitless mileage warranty

All models in the SsangYong range are covered by a best-in-class 5-year limitless mileage warranty. Designed to be totally transparent and give customers complete peace of mind, ‘limitless’ means just that: not a maximum mileage condition that some brands impose in their small print. All the major mechanical components are covered including wheel bearings, suspension joints and bushes, steering joints, shock absorbers and even the audio system. Wearable components such as clutch discs and brake friction materials which could have their life reduced by poor driving are covered for one year or 12,500 miles, and the battery and paintwork for three years.

Made in Korea

SsangYong cars are manufactured in South Korea by SsangYong Motor, which is 73 per cent owned by the Indian engineering conglomerate Mahindra & Mahindra, and imported into the UK by SsangYong Motor UK. Established in 1954, SsangYong is Korea’s oldest vehicle manufacturer and only 4×4 and SUV specialist producer. There are currently some 65 SsangYong dealers covering England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, with new locations being added to the network all the time.

