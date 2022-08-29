АvtoVAZ returned to a full-time working week

Commencing August 29, 2022, all enterprises and subsidiaries of “AVTOVAZ” Group, including “LADA-Izhevsk” plant, switched to a 5-day working week

Maksim Sokolov, President of “AVTOVAZ” JSC: “Today we have switched to a 5-day working week, and the car assembly complex in Togliatti will work 6 days a week with staggered day off. These measures are needed to meet the demand for new LADA cars, which has significantly increased thanks to the preferential loan program introduced by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia. Commencing early fall, we will also open an additional recruitment of personnel for production lines in Togliatti”.

“I sincerely thank the whole AVTOVAZ team, which could normalize the situation at our plants in Togliatti and Izhevsk within a very short time and despite the difficult situation of sanctions pressure, could restart car production. Less than in three months, we created the less dependent on import components special Granta version. Now this model is fitted out with standard safety and comfort options – airbags, Era-Glonass system, AC and other equipment. The production of the NIVA Legend and Travel SUVs was restarted as well. This is the real victory of the entire AVTOVAZ team”, Maksim Sokolov stressed.

Recall, that for customers of the LADA cars, manufactured after June 1, 2022, is available the unique state program of preferential loan, allowing to purchase a car with a 20-25% discount depending on the region. The offer is provided to families with at least one minor child, medical workers and teachers, as well as drivers, who purchase a vehicle for the first time. Yet the conditions apply also to drivers, who gives the car older than 6 years in trade-in provided that they owned it not less than a year. The program is valid until December 1, 2022.

SOURCE: АvtoVAZ