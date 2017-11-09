Home > Monthly eMagazine > AW Monthly November 2017

AW Monthly November 2017

November 9, 2017

Welcome to the latest issue of AW Monthly

The November edition of AW Monthly includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:

  • Andreas Renschler, Chief Executive, Volkswagen Truck & Bus
  • Göran Nyberg, President, Volvo Trucks North America
  • Håkan Agnevall, President, Volvo Buses
  • Brian Pour, Chief Executive, Auria
  • Johannes Roters, Chief Executive, Yanfeng Automotive

Also in this issue:

  • North American Commercial Vehicle Show 2017
  • Tokyo motor show 2017
  • Blockchain
  • Denso’s investment in an electric and autonomous future
  • China’s safety review
  • Delphi’s acquisition of software start-up nuTonomy
  • Cyber security
  • Industry 4.0
  • Jim Hackett’s ‘fitness plan’ for Ford
  • New EV plans for GM, Honda, Mazda and Toyota
  • AkzoNobel’s latest merger talks

We hope you enjoy this issue of AW Monthly, and as always, we welcome your thoughts and suggestions; email us at editorial@automotiveworld.com.

Martin Kahl
Editor, Automotive World

