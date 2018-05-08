AW Monthly May 2018

Welcome to the latest issue of AW Monthly
The May edition of AW Monthly includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:
- Liam Butterworth, Chief Executive, Delphi Technologies
- Javier Pujol, Chief Executive, Ficosa
- Matthias Rabe, Executive Vice President, R&D, SEAT
- Carlos Santiago, Chief Operations Officer, Mercedes-Benz do Brasil
- Heléne Mellquist, Senior Vice President, Volvo Trucks International
- Yann Vincent, Executive Vice President, Supply Chain & Manufacturing, PSA Group
- David Ward, Secretary General, Global NCAP
- Massimo Ippoloito, Innovation Manager, Comau
Also in this issue
- Geneva Motor Show 2018
- Connected Car Detroit
- Autonomous Car Detroit
- Powertrain Detroit
- Geely and Daimler
- Autonomous vehicles, public safety
- Life begins at 60: Toyota in Brazil
- Crossing over – the unstoppable rise of the SUV in Europe
- eCall is coming, but is Europe ready?
- Autonomous trucking
We hope you enjoy this issue of AW Monthly, and as always, we welcome your thoughts and suggestions; email us at editorial@automotiveworld.com
Martin Kahl
Editor, Automotive World
…
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing