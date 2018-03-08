Home > Monthly eMagazine > AW Monthly March 2018

March 8, 2018

Welcome to the latest issue of AW Monthly

The March edition of AW Monthly includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:

  • Dennis Nobelius, Chief Executive, Zenuity
  • Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and Chief Executive, Maruti Suzuki
  • YK Koo, Managing Director, Hyundai India
  • Sandeep Kar, Chief Strategy Officer, Fleet Complete
  • Yoni Heilbronn, Chief Marketing Officer, Argus Cyber Security
  • Mark Wakefield, MD and Global Co-lead, Automotive Practice, AlixPartners
  • Marco Gellings, Winter Tire Development Director, Continental

Also in this issue:

  • Trump Year One and the auto industry
  • Truck industry guidance is in – and 2018 is looking good
  • US considers first fuel tax hike since 1993
  • COMMENT: ACEA’s carbon-cutting plan for trucks under scrutiny
  • Is India ready to embrace EVs?
  • Germany’s diesel ban ruling
  • Porsche takes a break from diesel
  • Material focus: steel

