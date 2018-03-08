 AW Monthly March 2018

Welcome to the latest issue of AW Monthly
The March edition of AW Monthly includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:
- Dennis Nobelius, Chief Executive, Zenuity
- Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and Chief Executive, Maruti Suzuki
- YK Koo, Managing Director, Hyundai India
- Sandeep Kar, Chief Strategy Officer, Fleet Complete
- Yoni Heilbronn, Chief Marketing Officer, Argus Cyber Security
- Mark Wakefield, MD and Global Co-lead, Automotive Practice, AlixPartners
- Marco Gellings, Winter Tire Development Director, Continental
Also in this issue:
- Trump Year One and the auto industry
- Truck industry guidance is in – and 2018 is looking good
- US considers first fuel tax hike since 1993
- COMMENT: ACEA’s carbon-cutting plan for trucks under scrutiny
- Is India ready to embrace EVs?
- Germany’s diesel ban ruling
- Porsche takes a break from diesel
- Material focus: steel
We hope you enjoy this issue of AW Monthly, and as always, we welcome your thoughts and suggestions; email us at editorial@automotiveworld.com
Martin Kahl
Editor, Automotive World
…
