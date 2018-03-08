 AW Monthly March 2018

Welcome to the latest issue of AW Monthly

The March edition of AW Monthly includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:

Dennis Nobelius, Chief Executive, Zenuity

Chief Executive, Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and Chief Executive, Maruti Suzuki

MD and Chief Executive, YK Koo, Managing Director, Hyundai India

Managing Director, Sandeep Kar, Chief Strategy Officer , Fleet Complete

Chief Strategy Officer Yoni Heilbronn, Chief Marketing Officer, Argus Cyber Security

Chief Marketing Officer, Mark Wakefield, MD and Global Co-lead, Automotive Practice, AlixPartners

MD and Global Co-lead, Automotive Practice, Marco Gellings, Winter Tire Development Director, Continental

Also in this issue:

Trump Year One and the auto industry

Truck industry guidance is in – and 2018 is looking good

US considers first fuel tax hike since 1993

COMMENT: ACEA’s carbon-cutting plan for trucks under scrutiny

Is India ready to embrace EVs?

Germany’s diesel ban ruling

Porsche takes a break from diesel

Material focus: steel

We hope you enjoy this issue of AW Monthly, and as always, we welcome your thoughts and suggestions; email us at editorial@automotiveworld.com

Martin Kahl

Editor, Automotive World

…