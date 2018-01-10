AW Monthly January 2018

Welcome to the latest issue of AW Monthly

The January edition of AW Monthly includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:

Roberto Cortes, Chief Executive, Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus

Chief Executive, Phil Swash, Chief Executive, GKN Driveline

Chief Executive, Sarah-Jayne Williams, Director – Europe, Ford Smart Mobility

Director – Europe, Omer Keilaf, Chief Executive and co-founder, Innoviz

Chief Executive and co-founder, Marco Philippi, Chief Procurement Strategist, Volkswagen AG

Chief Procurement Strategist, Grant Courville, Senior Director, BlackBerry QNX

Senior Director, Alejandro Furas, Secretary General, Latin NCAP

Secretary General, Stefan Crets, Executive Director, CSR Europe

Executive Director, Steve Tam, Vice President, ACT Research

Also in this issue:

Outlook for 2018

Zenuity CEO Dennis Nobelius on AI

John Ellis on the Zero Dollar Car

DTNA on 3D printing

COMMENT: Tesla vs Nikola – let battle commence!

Sommer’s abrupt departure raises corporate strategy questions for ZF

From taxi app to auto supplier, Ola is ready to play

OEM outlook stuck on negative, suppliers stable

We hope you enjoy this issue of AW Monthly, and as always, we welcome your thoughts and suggestions; email us at editorial@automotiveworld.com

Martin Kahl

Editor, Automotive World

