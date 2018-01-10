Home > Monthly eMagazine > AW Monthly January 2018

AW Monthly January 2018

January 10, 2018

Welcome to the latest issue of AW Monthly

The January edition of AW Monthly includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:

  • Roberto Cortes, Chief Executive, Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus
  • Phil Swash, Chief Executive, GKN Driveline
  • Sarah-Jayne Williams, Director – Europe, Ford Smart Mobility
  • Omer Keilaf, Chief Executive and co-founder, Innoviz
  • Marco Philippi, Chief Procurement Strategist, Volkswagen AG
  • Grant Courville, Senior Director, BlackBerry QNX
  • Alejandro Furas, Secretary General, Latin NCAP
  • Stefan Crets, Executive Director, CSR Europe
  • Steve Tam, Vice President, ACT Research

Also in this issue:

  • Outlook for 2018
  • Zenuity CEO Dennis Nobelius on AI
  • John Ellis on the Zero Dollar Car
  • DTNA on 3D printing
  • COMMENT: Tesla vs Nikola – let battle commence!
  • Sommer’s abrupt departure raises corporate strategy questions for ZF
  • From taxi app to auto supplier, Ola is ready to play
  • OEM outlook stuck on negative, suppliers stable

We hope you enjoy this issue of AW Monthly, and as always, we welcome your thoughts and suggestions; email us at editorial@automotiveworld.com

Martin Kahl
Editor, Automotive World

