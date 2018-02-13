AW Monthly February 2018

Welcome to the latest issue of AW Monthly
The February edition of AW Monthly includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:
- Dinesh Paliwal, Chief Executive, Harman
- Joshua Switkes, Chief Executive, Peloton
- Stuart Templar, Director of Sustainability, Volvo Cars
- Chris Sheldrick, Chief Executive, what3words
- Kevin Stobbs, President, Gestamp Asia
- Allen Schaeffer, Executive Director, Diesel Technology Forum
- David Ward, Secretary General, Global NCAP
- Alejandro Furas, Secretary General, Latin NCAP
Also in this issue:
- Auto industry monkey business
- CES and NAIAS 2018
- Free trade on the chopping block in Washington
- Geely’s AB Volvo buy-in
- Retrofit e-axle hybrids
- Auto industry’s Iran investments hang in the balance
- NAFTA and Brexit renegotiations
- The automotive world in 2018: a certainty of uncertainty
- Supply sector restructure
- ADAS takes industry closer to autonomy
We hope you enjoy this issue of AW Monthly, and as always, we welcome your thoughts and suggestions; email us at editorial@automotiveworld.com
Martin Kahl
Editor, Automotive World
…
