AW Monthly August 2017

Welcome to the latest issue of AW Monthly

The August edition of AW Monthly includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:

Sigrid de Vries, Secretary General, CLEPA

Secretary General, Thomas Spangler, Chief Technology Officer, Brose Group

Chief Technology Officer, Kevin Flynn, President and MD, FCA India

President and MD, Graham Wilkins, Chief Engineer, E-Pace, Jaguar

Chief Engineer, E-Pace, Jean-Francois Gal, Plant Director, Renault-Nissan Tangier, Morocco

Plant Director, Tobias Daniel, Head of Sales & Marketing, Comau

Head of Sales & Marketing, Paul Belanger, Director, Gestamp R&D Center North America

Director, Andy Middleton, President, Stratasys EMEA

President, Stratasys Jürgen Wesemann, Manager, Vehicle Tech & Materials, Ford Research & Adv Engineering

Manager, Vehicle Tech & Materials, Igal Raichelgauz, Chief Executive and Co-Founder, Cortica

Chief Executive and Co-Founder, Carl Johan Almqvist, Traffic & Product Safety Director, Volvo Trucks

Also in this issue:

Plant profile: Renault-Nissan Tangier, Morocco

Jaguar stresses sporty synergies with new E-Pace SUV

Jeep prepares sale of Indian-built Compass

COMMENT: How do you disrupt a sector that’s already been disrupted?

The rise of freight matching technology

COMMENT: CARB wants more durable emissions control

Electrification trend is no ‘death knell’ for the ICE

COMMENT: We need to talk about electrification (but calmly and sensibly)

We hope you enjoy this issue of AW Monthly, and as always, we welcome your thoughts and suggestions; email us at editorial@automotiveworld.com.

Martin Kahl

Editor, Automotive World …