Home > Monthly eMagazine > AW Monthly April 2018

AW Monthly April 2018

April 11, 2018

Welcome to the latest issue of AW Monthly

 AW Monthly April 2018

The April edition of AW Monthly includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:

  • Lars Stenqvist, Chief Technology Officer, Volvo Group
  • Luca de Meo, President, SEAT
  • Peter Laier, Member of the Executive Board, Knorr-Bremse
  • Christof Kellerwessel, Chief Engineer, Electronic and Electrical Systems Engineering, Ford of Europe
  • Roelant de Waard, Vice President of Marketing, Sales and Service, Ford of Europe
  • Chris Mason, Chief Executive, FISITA
  • Olivier Furnon, Industrial Director, Michelin
  • Stefan Seltz-Axmacher, Chief Executive, Starsky Robotics 

Also in this issue

  • Geneva Motor Show 2018
  • Connected Car Detroit
  • Autonomous Car Detroit
  • Powertrain Detroit
  • Geely and Daimler
  • Autonomous vehicles, public safety
  • Life begins at 60: Toyota in Brazil
  • Crossing over – the unstoppable rise of the SUV in Europe
  • eCall is coming, but is Europe ready?
  • Autonomous trucking

We hope you enjoy this issue of AW Monthly, and as always, we welcome your thoughts and suggestions; email us at editorial@automotiveworld.com

Martin Kahl
Editor, Automotive World

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

Next steps:

Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2018