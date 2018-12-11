M:bility | Magazine – Q1 2019

M:bility | Magazine (formerly Automotive Megatrends Magazine) is a quarterly online publication focussing on the business models, technologies and trends shaping the future of mobility. This issue features exclusive insight from ZF, Fisker, University of California, Accenture, Deloitte, Qualcomm, Wind River and other leading players in the future mobility space

   December 11, 2018

To view the issue on your PC, Mac or mobile device, simply click on the link above. Alternatively, you can download the pdf.

