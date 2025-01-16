Software-Defined Vehicle Magazine – February / March 2025

Welcome to the latest issue of of Automotive World’s Software-Defined Vehicle Magazine, a bi-monthly online publication that provides unique insight into the innovation shaping the future of Software-Defined vehicles.
In this issue:
- SOAFEE builds parity across SDV developer environments
- Aptiv: telecoms advances spur software-defined mobility
- Timing silicon future-proofs SDV performance, says Renesas
- Plus expands from self-driving to software-defined ADAS
- Can weather data help to differentiate SDVs?
- SDVerse provides an ‘Amazon’ for automotive software
- SDV ecosystems transform product development and ownership
- Cyber security strategy: SDVs raise the stakes
- Qualcomm: SDV is “redefining” modern vehicles
- Accenture: SDV success requires process transformation
We’d love your feedback!
With this new publication, we aim to be your technology scout, updating you with innovations surrounding Software-Defined vehicles.
If you have feedback about this issue or ideas about topics you’d like us to cover in the future, we would love to hear from you. Send us a message, and we’ll discuss your suggestions at our next editorial meeting.