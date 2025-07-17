Software-Defined Vehicle Magazine – August / September 2025

Welcome to the latest issue of Automotive World’s Software-Defined Vehicle Magazine, a bi-monthly online publication that provides unique insight into the innovation shaping the future of Software-Defined vehicles.
In this issue:
- Editorial summary
- News in brief
- Question of the month
How is the SDV reshaping E/E architectures?
- Pony.ai highlights power of partnerships in robotaxi tech
- SDV underpinnings advance from connectivity to on-device AI
- Virtual ECUs make software innovation accessible, says BMW
- Volvo shares playbook for the software-defined truck
- SDV accelerator helps Western OEMs catch up with China
- Software-defined powertrain brings step change to EVs
- Complexity is holding back vehicle software, says Arm
- Inside Renault’s LCV-first software-defined strategy
- In case you missed it…
Industry starts to consider wider value of AI-defined auto
We’d love your feedback!
With this new publication, we aim to be your technology scout, updating you with innovations surrounding Software-Defined vehicles.
If you have feedback about this issue or ideas about topics you’d like us to cover in the future, we would love to hear from you. Send us a message, and we’ll discuss your suggestions at our next editorial meeting.