Software-Defined Vehicle Magazine – August / September 2025

Software-Defined Vehicle Magazine is your essential source of information on the technologies and trends shaping the future of SDV

Welcome to the latest issue of Automotive World’s Software-Defined Vehicle Magazine, a bi-monthly online publication that provides unique insight into the innovation shaping the future of Software-Defined vehicles.

In this issue:

  • Editorial summary
  • News in brief
  • Question of the month
    How is the SDV reshaping E/E architectures?
  • Pony.ai highlights power of partnerships in robotaxi tech
  • SDV underpinnings advance from connectivity to on-device AI
  • Virtual ECUs make software innovation accessible, says BMW
  • Volvo shares playbook for the software-defined truck
  • SDV accelerator helps Western OEMs catch up with China
  • Software-defined powertrain brings step change to EVs
  • Complexity is holding back vehicle software, says Arm
  • Inside Renault’s LCV-first software-defined strategy
  • In case you missed it…
    Industry starts to consider wider value of AI-defined auto

https://www.automotiveworld.com/magazine/software-defined-vehicle-magazine-august-september-2025/

