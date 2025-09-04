Automotive World Magazine – September 2025

Automotive World Magazine features the best and sharpest Automotive World content, curated specifically to help you understand the future of mobility

In this issue:

Data

  • Global light vehicle sales forecast – August 2025 edition

Results

  • OEM results watch, Q2 2025: decline across the board
  • BMW goes against the grain on tariffs and e-mobility
  • BYD profit drops 30%, but 5.5 million sales remains doable
  • US$800m tariff hit tips Ford to net loss
  • Honda: profit halves but outlook improves
  • Mercedes’ car division profit down 72%—a solid EBIT margin?
  • Mazda: record quarterly loss, optimistic nine-month forecast
  • Mitsubishi profit down 84%—forex bigger impact than tariffs
  • Nissan’s Q1 was bad, Q2 is expected to be worse
  • Nvidia Q2: automotive and robotics surges 69% YoY to US$586m
  • Renault scores record net loss in H1—plus ça change…
  • Subaru’s margin continues to fall in Q1 2025/26
  • Suzuki enjoys life in the tariff-free lane
  • Tariffs and India’s soft car market impact Tata Motors in Q1
  • Toyota expects 33% drop in profit due to tariffs and forex
  • Xpeng continues to gather momentum in Q2, but can it last?

Strategy

  • BMW charts a calm route through the storm
  • Continental aims for resilience ahead of September spin-off
  • Daimler Truck cuts outlook as North America weakens
  • Ford and SK On look to offload surplus battery capacity
  • Ford delays electric F-150 successor and van launches to 2028
  • Dongfeng puts 50% stake in Honda engine JV up for sale
  • GM and Hyundai detail wide-ranging partnership
  • GM diversifies rare earth supply through Noveon deal
  • JLR CEO Adrian Mardell steps down amid tough 2025
  • Is Mercedes going all electric? Not just yet
  • Mercedes divests stake in troubled Nissan
  • Nissan’s Indian sale: another step to redemption
  • Renault changes CEO and tweaks its strategic direction
  • Rivian CEO: success demands advanced automation
  • SAIC waits for permission to expand
  • Woven City takes Toyota far beyond cars
  • VinFast: regional focus trumps failed global ambitions
  • Jean-Marc Gales on the tech behind Wrightbus’ resurrection

Markets

  • Brazil expects 2025 production boost, wary of China imports
  • China accelerates automotive semiconductor independence
  • Has BYD’s upwards growth trajectory tailed off?
  • Chery’s global ambitions continue unabated
  • Will BYD pick up Tesla’s 2025 losses in Europe?
  • Calls grow for ‘market-driven decarbonisation’ in EU auto
  • EU automakers and suppliers petition EC to relax 2035 targets
  • Tesla Model Y outselling closest rivals two to one in Norway
  • India: US imposes 50% tariff, Suzuki plans to invest US$8bn
  • Japanese and Chinese automotive face profitability crises
  • New US law to reshape EV market and deal landscape
  • California plans new emissions rules, despite rollbacks
  • Tariffs forecast to deal Toyota a US$9.5bn blow in FY2026
  • US sales buoyed by EVs, but tax credit deadline looms

Autonomous mobility

  • GM revives self-driving plans after Cruise shutdown
  • AV startup Nuro valued at US$6bn, gains Nvidia backing
  • Reuters: Stellantis has axed SAE Level 3 Autodrive programme
  • Tesla ordered to pay US$243m in fatal Florida Autopilot crash

Electric mobility

  • Ford: 21st century Model T moment, or just another new idea?
  • A motorsport mindset will supercharge EV infrastructure
  • Conductive charging tackles electric road pain points
  • Panasonic: no slowdown in EV battery demand
  • Range anxiety: an issue of technology or perception?
  • Truckmakers back out of US ZEV commitments
  • Will ZEV pushback on trucks spread from the US to Europe?

Software-defined vehicle

  • OTA standardisation to determine automotive’s digital future
  • Bentley: SDV “fundamentally disrupts” OEM modus operandi
  • What do consumers want from an SDV?
  • TCS: new mobility demands “perpetual adaptation”
  • What enablers drive future mobility success?

Manufacturing

  • Is Qualcomm signalling a shift towards India-made chips?
  • Audi unions demand job security before US factory plans
  • Scania targets Asia with €2bn China manufacturing hub
