Automotive World Magazine – September 2025

In this issue:
Data
- Global light vehicle sales forecast – August 2025 edition
Results
- OEM results watch, Q2 2025: decline across the board
- BMW goes against the grain on tariffs and e-mobility
- BYD profit drops 30%, but 5.5 million sales remains doable
- US$800m tariff hit tips Ford to net loss
- Honda: profit halves but outlook improves
- Mercedes’ car division profit down 72%—a solid EBIT margin?
- Mazda: record quarterly loss, optimistic nine-month forecast
- Mitsubishi profit down 84%—forex bigger impact than tariffs
- Nissan’s Q1 was bad, Q2 is expected to be worse
- Nvidia Q2: automotive and robotics surges 69% YoY to US$586m
- Renault scores record net loss in H1—plus ça change…
- Subaru’s margin continues to fall in Q1 2025/26
- Suzuki enjoys life in the tariff-free lane
- Tariffs and India’s soft car market impact Tata Motors in Q1
- Toyota expects 33% drop in profit due to tariffs and forex
- Xpeng continues to gather momentum in Q2, but can it last?
Strategy
- BMW charts a calm route through the storm
- Continental aims for resilience ahead of September spin-off
- Daimler Truck cuts outlook as North America weakens
- Ford and SK On look to offload surplus battery capacity
- Ford delays electric F-150 successor and van launches to 2028
- Dongfeng puts 50% stake in Honda engine JV up for sale
- GM and Hyundai detail wide-ranging partnership
- GM diversifies rare earth supply through Noveon deal
- JLR CEO Adrian Mardell steps down amid tough 2025
- Is Mercedes going all electric? Not just yet
- Mercedes divests stake in troubled Nissan
- Nissan’s Indian sale: another step to redemption
- Renault changes CEO and tweaks its strategic direction
- Rivian CEO: success demands advanced automation
- SAIC waits for permission to expand
- Woven City takes Toyota far beyond cars
- VinFast: regional focus trumps failed global ambitions
- Jean-Marc Gales on the tech behind Wrightbus’ resurrection
Markets
- Brazil expects 2025 production boost, wary of China imports
- China accelerates automotive semiconductor independence
- Has BYD’s upwards growth trajectory tailed off?
- Chery’s global ambitions continue unabated
- Will BYD pick up Tesla’s 2025 losses in Europe?
- Calls grow for ‘market-driven decarbonisation’ in EU auto
- EU automakers and suppliers petition EC to relax 2035 targets
- Tesla Model Y outselling closest rivals two to one in Norway
- India: US imposes 50% tariff, Suzuki plans to invest US$8bn
- Japanese and Chinese automotive face profitability crises
- New US law to reshape EV market and deal landscape
- California plans new emissions rules, despite rollbacks
- Tariffs forecast to deal Toyota a US$9.5bn blow in FY2026
- US sales buoyed by EVs, but tax credit deadline looms
Autonomous mobility
- GM revives self-driving plans after Cruise shutdown
- AV startup Nuro valued at US$6bn, gains Nvidia backing
- Reuters: Stellantis has axed SAE Level 3 Autodrive programme
- Tesla ordered to pay US$243m in fatal Florida Autopilot crash
Electric mobility
- Ford: 21st century Model T moment, or just another new idea?
- A motorsport mindset will supercharge EV infrastructure
- Conductive charging tackles electric road pain points
- Panasonic: no slowdown in EV battery demand
- Range anxiety: an issue of technology or perception?
- Truckmakers back out of US ZEV commitments
- Will ZEV pushback on trucks spread from the US to Europe?
Software-defined vehicle
- OTA standardisation to determine automotive’s digital future
- Bentley: SDV “fundamentally disrupts” OEM modus operandi
- What do consumers want from an SDV?
- TCS: new mobility demands “perpetual adaptation”
- What enablers drive future mobility success?
Manufacturing
- Is Qualcomm signalling a shift towards India-made chips?
- Audi unions demand job security before US factory plans
- Scania targets Asia with €2bn China manufacturing hub