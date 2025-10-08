Automotive World Magazine – October 2025

Data

  • Global light vehicle sales forecast – September 2025 edition
  • General Motors model plans and production forecast to 2029

Results

  • Toyota records its second monthly sales decline in Japan

Strategy

  • BMW to supply engines to Mercedes?
  • BYD now targets one million overseas sales in 2025
  • Changan future-proofs with global push
  • As Chery exits Russia, is it looking to Europe instead?
  • JLR halts global production for almost entirety of September
  • Mounting losses mean questions about Lotus’ future, again
  • Mercedes buys 3% stake in Geely-backed AV venture
  • New CTO to shake up Mercedes technology roadmap
  • The new Nissan: go faster, cut costs, rethink everything
  • Porsche’s search for a new CEO needs to conclude quickly
  • Stellantis registrations forecast to remain stable in 2025
  • Stellantis appoints Joao Laranjo as new CFO
  • Tesla proposes US$1tr pay package for Elon Musk
  • Can Toyota avoid headwinds buffeting the industry?
  • VW cuts outlook after Porsche delays EV production
  • Scale and diversity underpin VW’s “global tech driver” aim
  • Miedreich takes over from Klein as ZF’s CEO
  • New mobility agenda: from ‘what’ to ‘how’
  • Auto supplier First Brands files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Markets

  • Western automotive stagnates as the South opens up
  • Tariffs birth a new, less globalised automotive industry
  • BYD: all European models will be made locally by 2028
  • Is the EU about to introduce local content rules?
  • EU tariff rate fixed at 15%, Korea remains outlier on 25%
  • EU maintains 2035 targets, may add small car category
  • South Korea: Hyundai ICE raid could impact US investments
  • EV competition heats up: Tesla catching BYD in Turkey
  • Auto tariffs complicate Mexico’s US and China trade
  • US auto: is a buoyant Q3 leading to an affordability crisis?
  • Trump admin hits truck imports with new 25% duty

Autonomous mobility

  • When and how will AVs make a real-world impact?
  • PlusAI tackles driverless concerns with Safety Council
  • Aurora secures first customer for autonomous truck TMS
  • Cost per mile at the core of autonomous freight success

Software-defined vehicle

  • Where will the SDV take cyber security?
  • Volkswagen CV boosts uptime through telematics collaboration
  • “Endless possibilities” for remote driving disruption
  • Trimble urges AI-powered logistics at Transporeon Summit ‘25
  • Manager Magazin: tensions brewing over VW-Rivian software JV

Electric mobility

  • Charging tech evolves with the rise of gigahubs
  • Why extended-range EVs are not hybrids
  • Ford, GM move to keep US$7,500 EV lease credit alive
  • Isuzu: battery tech is finally ready for pick-ups
  • Stellantis abandons Ram 1500 BEV, proceeds with EREV instead
  • VW and QuantumScape inch closer to solid-state launch

Hydrogen mobility

  • Honda’s hydrogen roadmap: slowed, not scrapped
  • BMW plans series production of iX5 Hydrogen for 2028
  • Why is Johnson Matthey backing hydrogen ICE?

Manufacturing

  • Stellantis: falling production, especially in North America
  • Volvo invests in US production, promises new hybrid by 2030
  • Bosch to deepen job cuts as €2.5bn cost gap emerges
  • Mahle puts biomobility at the heart of decarbonisation

Materials

  • Thermally conductive silicones: EV/AV’s secret weapon
