Automotive World Magazine – October 2023

The industry is clearly entering a new age for mobility, with software-defined cars, electrification and mobility-as-a-service dominating new business strategies. But underpinning this radical rewrite is still the same group of workers with essentially the same concerns and demands they have always had around working conditions and job security. The UAW strike is in its third week now and encompasses about 25,000 people.

The headline issues are outsourcing practices, cost of living adjustments, and the right to strike over plant closures, but some have suggested the real cause is the impact from electrification. EVs are less complex to build than traditional gasoline and diesel models, and allow for greater automation. In principle, less labour may be required for production. This month Automotive World takes a deep dive into the fundamental issues behind the dispute and how electrification could be changing the wider manufacturing industry.

