Automotive World Magazine – October 2021

This month’s spotlight shines on Munich where more than 1,000 exhibitors gathered at IAA Mobility 2021 to show off their latest developments. A hybrid virtual/in-person event, this year’s show marked a new direction for the automotive industry with a focus more on CASE innovation than model line-up. As well as a technology showcase, IAA offers a platform for C-Suite to share strategic insights on their roadmaps for future mobility. Automotive World caught up with management from likes of ZF, IBM, and Mahle on the show floor.

Meanwhile, mobility as a Service remains a hot topic among industry players, despite profitability challenges. This edition takes a closer look at the leading players in subscription services and the potential impact from tokenisation. On the electric vehicle front, there’s a deep dive into Kulr’s game-changing Li-ion battery management tech and Sakuu’s revolutionary 3D printing tech for solid-state batteries.

In this issue: