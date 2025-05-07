Automotive World Magazine – May 2025

In this issue:

Data

  • Global light vehicle sales to rise 1.7% in 2025

Results

  • Lucid claims it’s winning business from ex-Tesla customers
  • Tesla substantially undershoots already-lowered expectations
  • VW Q1 2025 profit hit by non-recurring expense
  • Trump policy changes hit Volvo’s US truck operations

Markets

  • Brazil: when will the Chinese become dominant?
  • Domestic or global focus for India’s vehicle companies?
  • Chinese brands to dominate global stage by 2030
  • Import tariffs could cost Detroit automakers up to US$42bn
  • Trump’s trade war intensifies with China under fire
  • India comes under pressure to cut vehicle import tariffs
  • Japan and Korea respond cautiously to Trump’s tariffs
  • Trade war puts auto credit ratings on shaky ground
  • Will protectionism restrict automotive innovation in the US?
  • Trump will provide a “runway” to mitigate auto tariff impact
  • Has US-China trade in cars come to an end?

Strategy

  • Job cuts: suppliers need non-automotive business to survive
  • Where next for SEAT and Cupra without Wayne Griffiths?
  • SEAT champions flexibility in the wake of industry turmoil
  • German OEMs position for a complicated global market
  • Car ownership remains at the heart of new mobility, for now

Models

  • Fiat’s Grande Panda: finally a global model?

Autonomous mobility

  • Robotaxis make headlines; would autonomous buses make money?
  • Making Wayves: Embodied AI underpins AV 2.0
  • Gatik lifts the bar on autonomous safety validation

Software-defined vehicle

  • Mobileye lowers ADAS cost and complexity through integration
  • China and US take divergent paths on ADAS safety
  • What does the EU Data Act mean for automotive?
  • Is the automotive industry on the cusp of a cyber war?
  • Scout Motors: software-defined SUVs still need tactility
  • Computational optics gains ground as light replaces chrome

Electric mobility

  • Electric HDVs depend on EU charge network and grid expansion

Hydrogen mobility

  • Hyundai and Plus supercharge hydrogen freight with autonomy

Manufacturing

  • Canada, Mexico at the centre of Trump’s crossfire hurricane
  • Stellantis halts plants in Canada, Mexico; lays off US staff
  • Hungary: leading Europe’s EV battery investment rush
  • China’s OEMs increase their production dominance

Materials

  • Steelmaking grows more sustainable: spotlight on Tata Steel

Supply chain

  • Trade disruption challenges procurement strategies
