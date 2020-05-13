Automotive World Magazine – May 2020

The auto industry braces for a post-COVID world

It’s difficult to imagine right now, but there will be a time after the pandemic. And when that time comes, and we reflect on the devastation caused by COVID-19, what will be the image that best illustrates its impact on the automotive industry? Ventilators? Facemasks? Empty dealership forecourts? A strong contender will be the fleets of stationary oil tankers floating near shorelines, many queuing to dock after months on the water, others serving no purpose other than to store surplus oil.

As the world emerges from coronavirus lockdown, factories will restart, vapour trails will return to the skies, roads will fill up, and fossil fuels will flow again, but a surprise announcement by two of the world’s largest truck manufacturers has changed the debate over future propulsion. The May 2020 issue of Automotive World Magazine takes a closer look at the Daimler-Volvo fuel cell truck joint venture.

There will be a time after the pandemic, and it’ll be a time of altered attitudes and different behaviour. The automakers, suppliers and others with their sights set on future mobility—such as Nio, Lynk & Co and Havn, all featured in this issue—need to work out how to get through today, in order to be ready for a new tomorrow.

